CBS Mornings Deals: This carbon monoxide detector is up to 33% off

By Lily Rose

This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Gayle Bass discussed deals on items that might make your life easier -- all at exclusive discounts. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.

Deals available for a limited time and while quantities last. Prices may change from the date of publication.

trūMedic Insoles

These insoles are designed to adapt to your foot's arch for extra cushioning and could help combat foot fatigue and discomfort. They're on sale now for 25% off at CBS Deals. 

trūMedic Insoles, $22 and up (regularly $30 and up)

$22 and up at CBS Deals

Ahdorned Game Day Bags

Ahdorned bags are crafted from non-leather, cruelty-free materials. These stadium-approved game day bags are designed to help showcase school spirit and team pride with interchangeable bag straps. Get one now for up to 79% off. Prices vary by design. 

Ahdorned Game Day Bags, $10 and up (regularly $48 and up)

$10 and up at CBS Deals

Eton Carbon Monoxide Detectors and Blackout Buddy

These carbon monoxide detectors are designed to help identify dangerous conditions with an audible alarm and LED flashing lights, even during a power outage. Get one now for up to 33% off. Prices vary.

Eton Carbon Monoxide Detectors and Blackout Buddy, $12 and up (regularly $15 and up)

$12 and up at CBS Deals

MediFrost Portable Cold Therapy System

MediFrost is designed to provide targeted cold therapy for help with wellness and recovery. Choose from three intensity levels. Get one for 25% off at CBS Deals. 

MediFrost Portable Cold Therapy System, $150 (regularly $200)

$150 at CBS Deals

