CBS Mornings Deals: Snuggie is 50% off

By Lily Rose

/ Essentials

This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Gayle Bass shared a number of new deals, including a buy-one-get-one Snuggie deal for 50% off. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.  

Snuggie -- the wearable blanket with sleeves -- is currently 50% off. And right now when you buy a Snuggie at CBSDeals.com, you'll receive a second Snuggie for free.

Choose from three colors. 

Was priced at $50, offered on CBSDeals.com for $25

$25 at CBS Deals

BeautyStat Universal C Skin Refiner

BeautyStat

Universal C Skin Refiner is a 20% vitamin C serum designed to fade dark spots and firm skin. 

It's 50% off right now.

Was priced at $85, offered on CBSDeals.com for $43

$43 at CBS Deals

Calming Heat By Sharper Image

Sharper Image

This heated, weighted massaging pad features three heat settings and six vibration settings. 

Get it now for 30% off. 

Was priced at $60, offered on CBSDeals.com for $42

$42 at CBS Deals

Trac-Grabber vehicle traction device dual pack

Trac-Grabber

Trac-Grabber is a traction device that attaches to vehicle wheels and can improve traction in mud, sand, snow and more. This dual pack includes two Trac-Grabbers, a storage bag and instructions for best use.

Was priced at $60, offered on CBSDeals.com for $45

$45 at CBS Deals

First published on February 18, 2023 / 10:30 AM

