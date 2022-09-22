CBS Mornings Deals: A portable charcoal grill, LED Bluetooth speaker and other items for the outdoors

This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner discusses items designed to enhance your outdoor experience this fall. Discover this week's exclusive deals below, and visit CBS Deals.com or text CBS to 65000 to take advantage of them today.

Grill Time Tailgater: Cook food evenly while on the go with the Grill Time Tailgater. The portable double bowl charcoal grill uses a clean-burning gel and a battery-powered variable control fan to ignite the charcoal under a see-through lid. Its design uses 10% of the charcoal that a comparably sized charcoal grill uses and works to eliminate carcinogen-carrying smoke.

Was priced at $199.99, offered on CBSDeals.com for $99.99

Llevvell Hero Charger Kit: Stay connected anywhere with the Llevvell Hero Charger Kit. The rechargeable compact charger contains enough charge to provide more than 19 hours of extended use for a device and doesn't require a cable. The device can be used on phones, tablets, portable gaming devices, headphones and more with the options for either lightning, USB-C or Micro-USB connectors.

Was priced at $49.99, offered on CBSDeals.com for $24.99

TikiTunes Speaker and Stake Bundle: Light up the mood and light up the party with the TikiTunes Speaker and Stake BOGO Bundle, which includes two TikiTunes Bluetooth speakers and two stakes with ambient light and a flickering flame. The rechargeable lightweight devices are water resistant and dust tight which allows for outdoor use. The easy-to-use Bluetooth-enabled speakers play for hours on a single charge and the warm LED light flickers to resemble a real fire.

Was priced at $139.96, offered on CBSDeals.com for $59.99