CBS Mornings Deals: Get yourself a sweater and a matching one for your pet for up to 22% off ahead of the holidays
This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Ashley Bellman discussed deals on items that might make your life easier -- all at exclusive discounts. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.
Disclaimer: CBS earns commissions on purchases made through CBSDeals.com. Deals available for a limited time and while quantities last. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Sporticulture Magma Lamp
Sporticulture's Team Pride Magma Lamp Speaker features Bluetooth wireless connectivity. The team color magma wax can erupt and glow as it heats up, illuminating your fan cave, college dorm, home or office. Available for NCAA, NFL, MLB and NHL teams. Get one now for 23% off.
Sporticulture Magma Lamp, $46 (regularly $60)
Blueberry Pet
Blueberry Pet creates matching pet and owner sweaters and accessories. Choose from multiple designs. All items are up to 22% off at CBS Deals.
Blueberry Pet, $10 and up (regularly $13 and up)
Foreo Luna
This skincare device can make pulsations designed to massage and cleanse the skin with the addition of your favorite cleanser. The Foreo Luna is crafted with nonporous silicone. Get one now for up to 25% off.
Foreo Luna, $224 (regularly $299)
Bonesoundz
These bone conduction headphones are on sale for 50% off. Their larger conduction pads are designed to improve bass and treble for a richer sound experience. These waterproof headphones feature 10 hours of battery life and Bluetooth connectivity.
Bonesoundz, $90 (regularly $180)
More content from CBS Essentials
- Exclusive discounts from CBS Mornings Deals
- CBS Mornings Deals: Get an artificial Christmas tree for up to 41% off
- CBS Mornings Deals: This device can help you locate your remote and it's 25% off now
- CBS Mornings Deals: Rachel Glauber's Pink Collection is 51% off and goes to breast cancer research
- CBS Mornings Deals: Get an iced beverage sleeve for up to 50% off
- CBS Mornings Deals: This cast-aluminum griddle pan is 50% off
- CBS Mornings Deals: Get two tiki-inspired Bluetooth speakers for the price of one
- CBS Mornings Deals: Get a three-piece luggage set for 71% off
- CBS Mornings Deals: Weekend bags, on-the-go earphones and more
- CBS Mornings Deals: Get gourmet sauces for 30% off
for more features.