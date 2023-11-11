CBS Mornings Deals: Get the Solawave Skincare Wand for 53% off ahead of the holidays

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Where to get the latest CBS Mornings Deals

Where to get the latest CBS Mornings Deals

Solawave via CBS Deals

This week on "CBS Saturday Morning," lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner discussed deals on items that might make your life easier -- all at exclusive discounts. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.

Disclaimer: CBS earns commissions on purchases made through CBSDeals.com. Deals available for a limited time and while quantities last. Prices may change from the date of publication.

ClickFree Pro 128GB Universal Photo and Video Saver with Matching Holiday Gift Tin

ClickFree Pro via CBS Deals

This compact universal storage device features four connectors and is designed to transfer photo and video files. It includes a smart scanning feature for backing up physical photographs and documents, as well as a travel case. Get it for 55% off.

ClickFree Pro 128GB Universal Photo and Video Saver with Matching Holiday Gift Tin, $90 (regularly $200)

Solawave Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy & Microcurrent

Solawave via CBS Deals

This skincare wand combines red light therapy, microcurrent therapy, facial massage and therapeutic warmth that are designed to help reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, dark circles, blemishes and dark spots. It's on sale for 53% off.

Solawave Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy & Microcurrent, $70 (regularly $149)

REATHLETE Leg Massager AIR-C HEAT

REATHLETE via CBS Deals

REATHLETE's leg massager air compression leg wraps feature three intensities, three massage modes and a heated knee massager. Secure your legs with the attached straps, then use the handheld remote control to operate the device.

It's on sale now for 35% off.

REATHLETE Leg Massager AIR-C HEAT, $130 (regularly $200)

Grout EEZ

Grout EEZ via CBS Deals

This cleansing formula is made with organic salt. This bundle includes two bottles of Grout EEZ, a stand-up grout brush that can attach to most standard broom or mop handles and a handheld grout brush. Get this bundle for 46% off right now.

Grout EEZ, $36 (regularly $66)

More content from CBS Essentials