CBS Mornings Deals: Get a portable grill for 40% off

Where to get the latest CBS Mornings Deals

Grill Time via CBS Deals

This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner shared a number of new deals, including a portable grill for 40% off. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.

Tailgater GT Deluxe Set by Grill Time

Grill Time via CBS Deals

This portable charcoal grill weighs under nine pounds and features a temperature control fan, powered by four AA batteries (included). The grill can stow away compactly in its included carry case. The grill grate and inner bowl are made of stainless steel and are dishwasher safe. Right now, the grill is 40% off at CBS Deals.

Tailgater GT Deluxe Set by Grill Time, $120 (regularly $200)

Swivel Laptop Stand 2.0 by Uncaged Ergonomics

Uncaged Ergonomics via CBS Deals

This desktop stand can raise, tilt and rotate your laptop 360 degrees. This vented, metal laptop riser can help dissipate heat. It folds flat for storage. It features a non-skid rubber base to prevent slippage. Get it for 38% off right now.

Swivel Laptop Stand 2.0 by Uncaged Ergonomics, $25 (regularly $40)

Calming Heat Massaging Flexi Wrap

Calming Heat via CBS Deals

This wrap massager can target specific pressure points with massage and heat. It's filled with clay beads that can absorb heat for additional comfort. It's 40% off now.

Calming Heat Massaging Flexi Wrap, $24 (regularly $40)

NFL 3 pc Tailgater BBQ Set by Siskiyou Gifts

Siskiyou Gifts via CBS Deals

This 440-grade, stainless-steel BBQ grill set is 26% off at CBS Deals. The set includes three NFL-themed items, including a large spatula with a bottle opener feature and sharp serrated edge, tongs and a fork. Choose from all 32 teams.

NFL 3 pc Tailgater BBQ Set by Siskiyou Gifts, $40 (regularly $54)

