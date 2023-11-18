Watch CBS News

CBS Mornings Deals: Get a fitness bike for 50% off

By Lily Rose

Where to get the latest CBS Mornings Deals
Echelon Fitness via CBS Deals

This week on "CBS Saturday Morning," lifestyle expert Gayle Bass discussed deals on items that might make your life easier -- all at exclusive discounts. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.

Deals available for a limited time and while quantities last. Prices may change from the date of publication.

The Original Standing Stocking

Standing Sock via CBS Deals

These Christmas stockings can stay upright after assembly. Choose from an assortment of designs, including one with LED lights. This item is 28% off at CBS Deals. 

The Original Standing Stocking, $65 and up (regularly $90 and up)

$65 at CBS Deals

Moisture Round the Clock by Gleem Beauty

Gleem Beauty via CBS Deals

The Moisture Round the Clock Kit includes a one-ounce supply of Gleem Beauty's One & Done Day Moisturizer with SPF 30 & Primer with Vitamin C Beads, as well as the Soft Immersion Night Moisturizer. Get the duo for 44% off.

Moisture Round the Clock by Gleem Beauty, $98 (regularly $175)

$98 at CBS Deals

Happy Everything Woodland Chocolate Covered Caramels Box of 9 by Chouquette Chocolates

Chouquette Chocolates via CBS Deals

This chocolate assortment is designed with forest animal scenes. These milk and dark milk chocolates are filled with vanilla bean caramel, with Fleur de Sel crystals sprinkled inside. Get it now for 30% off.

Happy Everything Woodland Chocolate Covered Caramels Box of 9 by Chouquette Chocolates, $20 (regularly $29)

$20 at CBS Deals

Echelon Fitness - Connect EX-3 Bike

Echelon Fitness via CBS Deals

This workout bike features 32 levels of magnetic resistance. The tablet console mounted to the handlebar is designed to rotate 180 degrees. It also includes adjustable toe cages on the pedals and a powder-coat frame designed to help resist scratches. Get it now for 50% off.

Echelon Fitness - Connect EX-3 Bike, $400 (regularly $800)

$400 at CBS Deals

Lily Rose

Lily Rose is a senior writer for CBS Essentials and the site's expert in home appliances such as washers, dryers, refrigerators and ranges. When she's not writing about how you can upgrade your laundry room, she's writing about home and kitchen essentials that will transform your space. Her favorite appliance is her air fryer. She firmly believes that it can make the crispiest sweet potato fries.

First published on November 18, 2023 / 9:45 AM EST

