Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, opens up about finding hope and joy amid uncertainty in a new documentary exploring life since her cancer diagnosis in 2024.

"Heal" follows 44-year-old Catherine as she attempts the Three Peaks Challenge, climbing the highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales within 24 hours.

The Princess of Wales said at the time she undertook the challenge in support of the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, an organization connected to the hospital where she received her treatment. She was greeted by her husband Prince William, who is heir to the throne, and their children Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte, as well as her parents and brother after completing the climb.

In a trailer released Saturday by Prince William and Catherine's Kensington Palace office, the princess reflects on her cancer journey and speaks to others about their experiences.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, meets a cancer patient during a visit to The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust on Sept. 11, 2026, in London, England. Ian Vogler / WPA Pool / Getty Images

Catherine announced in March 2024 that she had cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy following major abdominal surgery. She did not reveal what type of cancer she was treated for.

Catherine disclosed in January 2025 that she was in remission about 10 months after announcing her diagnosis. At the time, she said in her post on Instagram that she remains focused on recovery: "As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal."

She has gradually resumed her public duties, visiting India with William earlier this month.

In the trailer, Catherine says cancer changes people profoundly, and "healing is a journey. How to reconnect with the things you once knew, and how to find a sense of hope and joy alongside uncertainty."

She adds that "it's clear we're not meant to carry life's challenges alone" and "often, it is through pain that we realize there's a greater beauty that lies beyond that."