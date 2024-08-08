Cash App customers can now claim more than $2,500 each in a $15 million settlement. Here's how.

Cash App customers may be able to claim more than $2,500 each as part of a $15 million class-action settlement for data and security breaches at the mobile payment service.

People whose accounts were accessed without their authorization or who had fraudulent withdrawals or transfers can file claims, provided they had or currently have an account between August 23, 2018, and August 20, 2024, according to the settlement website.

The settlement stems from lawsuits filed by customers who claimed Cash App was negligent when a former employee accessed account data without permission in 2022, as well as when an unauthorized user accessed accounts in 2023.

Plaintiffs also alleged that Cash App and Block, the app's parent company, failed to install controls to block unauthorized users and that the company then mishandled customer complaints about the security breaches and fraudulent transactions.

Cash App and Block deny any liability or wrongdoing of any kind, according to the settlement site.

How to file a Cash App claim

Customers can file a claim at this site. You'll either need to enter a notice ID and confirmation code from a mailed or emailed notice, or you can file a claim if you haven't received such a notice.

What is the deadline for filing a Cash App claim?

Customers have until November 18 to file a claim under the settlement.

How much money can customers get in the settlement?

It's unclear for now because the amount will depend on how many people file claims.

However, people who were impacted by the data and security breaches may submit claims for up to $2,500 for reimbursement of out-of-pocket losses. They must have third-party documentation to back up their claim, according to the settlement website.

Customers can also claim for up to three hours of lost time, at a rate of $25 per hour, the site added.

Additionally, Cash App users can file a claim to get reimbursed for transaction losses. Those claims also require submitting documentation such as a copy of a police report.