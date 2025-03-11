Cargo ship crash details revealed by crew member who says vessel rammed tanker "out of the blue"

London — An American man who said he was among the crew on the MV Stena Immaculate tanker when it was hit Monday by a cargo ship, causing both vessels to burst into flames off England's east coast, told CBS News the other ship "came from out of the blue" and rammed the Stena.

The man, who asked to remain anonymous because he wasn't permitted to speak with media about the crash, said the Stena had been anchored on the spot where the collision occurred and had relayed its coordinates, meaning all other vessels in the area should have known its position.

He said was near to the part of the Stena Immaculate where the Portugal-flagged container ship Solong made its impact, and that he had only seconds to react when he heard shouts to brace before impact. Then, all of a sudden, he said "a massive ship came from out of the blue."

This image provided by Bartek Śmiałek shows smoke billowing from a vessel after a cargo ship hit a tanker carrying jet fuel off eastern England on March 10, 2025, setting both ablaze. Bartek Śmiałek via AP

The man said the Solong didn't immediately stop after smashing into the Stena, and that it felt like it continued to drive into the ship for about 10 minutes after the initial impact. The man said other crew members on the Stena, which was apparently carrying jet fuel for the U.S. military, described how it appeared as though nobody was on the bridge of the Solong at the moment of the crash.

Flames erupted from the Stena and the crew immediately jumped into action, the man said. He said they put on protective gear and tried to fight the fire, but quickly determined it wouldn't be possible and decided to abandon ship.

Crew members went to their rooms to gather essential belongings, also grabbing life jackets and emergency gear. They then went to the mustering point and sounded off. When all had been accounted for, they entered the lifeboat, and mustered again. When it was verified that everyone was onboard the lifeboat, they launched. The captain was the last person to leave the Stena, he said.

A map shows the path of the MV Stena Immaculate tanker and Solong cargo ship that collided off the coast of England in the North Sea, March 10, 2025. Yann Schreiber and Paz Pizarro/AFP/Getty

The man described flames lapping at the crew as they boarded the lifeboat, and said some of the sailors even had singed hair because the fire was so close. He said they couldn't have waited any longer to get off the vessel, and the whole incident from impact to evacuation lasted about 30 minutes.

The man said the crew had been trained for disasters like this, and that everything from the moment of impact to the evacuation had been "textbook" and carried out according to procedure.

A U.S. official confirmed to CBS News national defense correspondent Charlie D'Agata on Monday that the Stena was carrying cargo in support of the U.S. Department of Defense, but they said the incident would not impact U.S. military operations or combat readiness.