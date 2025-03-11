Cargo ship captain arrested on suspicion of manslaughter over collision with U.S.-flagged tanker

British police on Tuesday arrested the captain of a cargo ship on suspicion of manslaughter as they searched for answers about why it hit a tanker transporting jet fuel for the U.S. military off eastern England a day earlier, setting both vessels ablaze. One sailor was presumed dead in the collision.

Humberside Police said the 59-year-old was detained "on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter in connection with the collision." He wasn't named by the police and has not been charged.

Shipping company Ernst Russ, the owner of the Portugal-flagged container carrier the Solong, said the arrested man was the ship's master. It said he "and our entire team are actively assisting with the investigations."

An American crew member of the U.S.-flagged Stena Immaculate tanker who anonymously spoke to CBS News because he wasn't permitted to speak with media about the crash said the vessel had been anchored on the spot where the collision occurred. The tanker had relayed its coordinates, the man said, meaning all other vessels in the area should have known its position.

The crew member said the Solong "came out of the blue" and struck the Stena.

He said he was near to the part of the Stena where the Solong made its impact, and that he had only seconds to react when he heard shouts to brace before impact.

The government said the cause of the collision was being investigated. There was no indication of foul play, but it sparked fears of significant environmental damage.

A map shows the path of the MV Stena Immaculate tanker and Solong cargo ship that collided off the coast of England in the North Sea, March 10, 2025. Yann Schreiber and Paz Pizarro/AFP via Getty Images

U.K. officials were watching for damage to birds and sea life after jet fuel poured into the North Sea when the Solong broadsided the Stena Monday. The collision sparked explosions and fires that burned for more than 24 hours.

A U.S. official told CBS News Monday that the Stena was carrying cargo in support of the Defense Department. The collision did not impact operations or combat readiness, the official said.

Footage filmed from a helicopter on Tuesday morning showed the fire appeared to largely be out on the Stena, which had a large gash on its port side.

A view of the MV Stena Immaculate fuel tanker, operating as part of the U.S. government's Tanker Security Program, is seen anchored in the Humber Estuary, off the coast of East Yorkshire, England, following a collision with the Solong container ship, March 11, 2025. Danny Lawson/PA Images/Getty

The U.K. coast guard agency said Tuesday that the Solong was still alight. It said the cargo ship, whose front end was crushed and blackened, was drifting south, away from the tanker, and an approximately half-mile exclusion zone had been put in place around both ships.

"No sign of pollution from vessels is observed at this time," British Transport Minister Mike Kane told lawmakers in the House of Commons.

The government said air quality readings were normal and the risk to public health onshore was "very low."

Kane initially said the Solong was expected to sink, but the government said later that both vessels were likely to stay afloat.

The collision triggered a major rescue operation by lifeboats, coast guard aircraft and commercial vessels in the foggy North Sea.

All but one of the 37 crew members from the two vessels were brought safely ashore in the port of Grimsby, about 150 miles (north of London, with no major injuries. One crew member was missing, and the coast guards called off the search late Monday.

"Our working assumption is that, very sadly, the sailor is deceased," Kane said.

The U.K. Marine Accident Investigation Branch has begun gathering evidence of what caused the Solong, bound from Grangemouth, Scotland, to Rotterdam, Netherlands, to hit the stationary tanker, which was anchored about 10 miles off the English coast.

The investigation will be led by the U.S. and Portugal, the countries where the vessels are flagged.

The 596-foot Stena Immaculate was operating as part of the U.S. government's Tanker Security Program, a group of commercial vessels that can be contracted to carry fuel for the military when needed. Its operator, U.S.-based maritime management firm Crowley, said that it was carrying 220,000 barrels of Jet-A1 fuel in 16 tanks, at least one of which was ruptured.

The company said it was unclear how much fuel had leaked into the sea.

The North Sea is home to a number of protected marine animals, as well as vital fishing stocks for the U.K. and other European countries.

Oceana U.K. believes the collision took place near two protected areas in particular, including the Southern North Sea marine protected area, which is designated to protect the harbor porpoise, according to Naomi Tilley, the Oil and Gas Campaign Lead at Oceana U.K., an environmental group focused on oceans.

"It's a really important area of breeding and a really large portion of the global population is found in that area," she told CBS News on Tuesday.

The owner of the Solong said that contrary to earlier reports, the vessel wasn't carrying containers of sodium cyanide, which can produce harmful gas when combined with water. It said that four empty containers had previously contained the chemical.

"Our team is actively engaged with all local authorities, and we will work with cleanup teams to ensure every effort is made to mitigate further impacts on the marine environment," the company said in a statement.

Greenpeace U.K. said it was too early to assess the extent of any environmental damage from the collision, which took place near busy fishing grounds and major seabird colonies.

Environmentalists said that oil and chemicals posed a risk to sea life, including whales and dolphins and to birds, including puffins, gannets and guillemots that live on coastal cliffs.

Tom Webb, senior lecturer in marine ecology and conservation at the University of Sheffield, said that wildlife along that stretch of coast "is of immense biological, cultural and economic importance."

Alex Lukyanov, who models oil spills at the University of Reading, said the environmental impact would depend on multiple factors, including "the size of the spill, weather conditions, sea currents, water waves, wind patterns and the type of oil involved."

"This particular incident is troubling because it appears to involve persistent oil, which breaks up slowly in water," he said. "The environmental toll could be severe."