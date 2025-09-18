Cardi B reflects on new music, her inspiration and motherhood journey

Cardi B on new music, court battles, and being inspired by her roots

It's been seven years since rapper Cardi B released her first album, which led to her historic Grammy win as the first solo female rapper to win best rap album.

Her new highly-anticipated album is called, "Am I the Drama?" It features several superstar collaborations, including a reunion with Selena Gomez.

"I just feel like she sounded really lovely for this song and she's such a delight to work [with]," Cardi B said.

In the album, the rap star shows off her ability to cross many genres.

"I'm actually samplin' a Dominican merengue song and a lotta people kept, like, sayin' … do you have an 'I Like It' on the album?"

She identifies as Afro-Latina with her father being Dominican and her mother Trinidadian.

"I don't necessarily have an 'I Like It,' or like, a Spanish record, but I have something that it gives Bronx drill, and it gives Dominican Republic and it's mixed too, so I love that record."

Promoting her album and rise to fame

Cardi B's throwback approach to promoting her sophomore release in public with CDs in hand – has gone viral.

"What up, y'all? It's your girl, Cardi B. We are out here selling my CDs," she said while promoting her music.

The Grammy winner's work ethic and drive is deeply rooted.

"I'm about to have four kids and every single day I wake up early in the morning. I go to sleep late at night promoting this album."

She explained that her drive is inspired by her grandmothers.

"My grandma from my father's side, she had 10 kids in a wooden house and after she gave birth to her kids, she would go back in a farm, make cheese, sell mangoes. My grandmother from my mom's side, she had 13 kids, brought all of them one by one to America, cooking food, cleaning people's houses," Cardi B said. "So can you imagine … me telling one of my grandmas, 'oh, I'm just so tired. That's why I cannot go get some millions and raise my four kids or my three kids.' They'd look at me, like, 'girl, you can't be serious.'"

When asked if she expected this level of fame as a child, she said everyone told her she would be famous one day.

"I just wanted to be an artist," she said. "I have so many cousins, and my grandparents from both sides … told me … 'you're something else. You're something else.'"

"As I got older in high school, I'm, like, 'what am I meant to be? Because everybody say I'm gonna be famous one day, but what am … I meant to be?'"

Although she wasn't always certain on her path, she's happy with her career.

"It really be the littlest things. Like, 'cause … when people paint murals in my city, in my town of me, with my face, it's … small to some people. Like 'cause I do so many big things, but … it means a lot to me."

Motherhood journey

Cardi B exclusively revealed in an interview that aired Wednesday on "CBS Mornings" that she is expecting her fourth child with boyfriend and NFL star Stefon Diggs.

She shares her first three children with rapper Offset, whom she filed for divorce from last year.

"I'm a fun mom … and it's funny because they scared of me, and then they're not."

She explained her parenting style, saying she doesn't feel the need to watch the language she uses around her children – who respond differently.

"I be cursin', but it's crazy. I curse, but my daughter will never repeat it. I have never heard her say a bad word. But my son ... he does it. He does it. He kinda stopped, but sometimes."

In her interview that aired on Wednesday, she told "CBS Mornings" she feels that she is in a "good space" as she balances motherhood with her new music.

"I'm doing all this work while I'm creating a baby. Me and my man, we're very supportive of each other," she said.

"Am I The Drama?" is scheduled to be released on Sept. 19.