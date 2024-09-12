Cardi B welcomes 3rd baby with Offset, weeks after filing for divorce

Cardi B welcomed her third baby, weeks after filing for divorce from her husband, Migos rapper Offset. The rap superstar posted numerous photos and video of herself in the hospital cradling her new baby daughter, who was wearing a pink hat, to Instagram on Thursday.

The post's caption read "the prettiest lil thing" with two pink flowers and the date Sept. 7, 2024.

In one of the photos, Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Cephus, is seen with Offset and their two other children. In another, Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, is cradling his newborn daughter. Offset also has three children from previous relationships, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The couple married in 2017 and have had several ups and downs in their relationship, with Cardi B filing for divorce twice previously. She announced her third filing in August, with her representative saying, "This is not based on any one particular incident, it has been a long time coming and is amicable," The Associated Press reported.

Hours later, she revealed on Instagram she was pregnant with her third child. In the caption she wrote "With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power."

