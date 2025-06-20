Car driving down Spanish Steps in Rome caught on video by hotel worker

A man in his 80s was caught on video driving a compact luxury Mercedes-Benz A Class sedan down the landmark Spanish Steps in Rome before getting stuck partway down.

A video taken by a hotel worker from a window shows the car slowly making its way down the steps early on Tuesday. The peculiar sight happened so early that the lampposts on the steps were still illuminated and crowds hadn't yet flocked to the popular 18th-century site in the Italian capital.

The man tested negative for alcohol and was cited on the spot for driving down the monument in Rome's historic center, municipal police said in a statement. Police said the man, a resident of Rome, was at a loss to explain how he had wound up driving down the famed steps.

The man, who emerged from the vehicle wearing a suit and tie, told the police that he thought he was going to work. They did not release his name and it was unclear if the car was his.

The small sporty car was later removed by firefighters using a crane.

A car that was driven by mistake down the Spanish Steps in Rome on June 17, 2025, is lifted from the landmark in a picture Italian firefighters posted to social media. Vigili del Fuoco

On Thursday, police said the man's driver's license and other documents were in order, but they are now studying the case to determine whether his license should be removed. They did not indicate if he will be fined.

Experts from the Ministry of Culture are examining the historic steps to see if the vehicle caused any damage and will send a report to the police.

An image made available June 19, 2025, by the Italian firefighters shows a car that was driven by mistake by a man down the Spanish Steps in Rome early on June 17, 2025. Vigili del Fuoco via AP

The Spanish Steps, one of Rome's most recognizable monuments, have never been intended for motor vehicles, although some thrill-seekers have tried their luck. A Saudi man was charged with aggravated damage to cultural heritage after a surveillance camera recorded him driving a rented Maserati down the 135 travertine steps in 2022.

The Spanish Steps take their name from the Spanish Embassy to the Holy See in the nearby square. A famed background for numerous films, they were built in the 1720s and have long been a popular spot to people-watch and hang out.