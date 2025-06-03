Alaska Airlines announces Rome as its first European destination

Alaska Airlines is making its first foray into the European travel market, announcing Tuesday it will launch new flights to and from Rome, Italy, beginning in May 2026.

The introduction of the new route marks the first time travelers will be able to fly nonstop from the airline's hub in Seattle, Washington, to Italy on any airline, according to Alaska Air. Customers will fly on Boeing 787-9 aircraft the carrier obtained when it merged with Hawaiian Airlines in 2023.

The new route is part of Alaska Air's push to expand its global reach. The airline intends to serve 12 global destinations on multiple continents by 2030, CEO Ben Minicucci told CBS News last month.

Alaska Air will operate four weekly flights to Rome traveling in each direction. Flights to Rome will leave Seattle at 6 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, arriving in the Italian capital at 1:45 p.m. local time the next day. Flights from Rome to Seattle will depart Italy at 3:45 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, arriving in Seattle at 6 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale beginning in the fall.

The airline said it selected Rome as its first European destination because it's one of the "most-requested" destinations among its reward members.