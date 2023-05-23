Cape Cod's first great white shark of season spotted feeding on seal

Expert anticipates ‘dozens to hundreds’ of white sharks this season after first sighting Expert anticipates ‘dozens to hundreds’ of white sharks this season after first sighting 02:54

The first great white shark sighting of the season off the coast of Massachusetts was confirmed over the weekend. Whale watchers encountered the relatively rare marine predator near Cape Cod — a notorious spot for white shark sightings in U.S. waters — and recorded the creature as it attacked a seal just beneath the surface.

A whale watching group, Dolphin Fleet Whale Watch, shared a 35-second video of the bloody attack to its Facebook page on Saturday.

"Today's 10am trip was left in awe when we encountered a large great white shark predate a juvenile gray seal on Stellwagen Bank," the group wrote on Facebook. "The entire event only lasted around 7 minutes from when we first saw the shark quickly break the surface of the water, in what we think was the initial strike, to when the seal was consumed."

First confirmed sighting of the season. If you’re lucky enough to see a white shark please remember to send me your sighting via the @sharktivity app or by tagging me in your post.



Watch the full video on here https://t.co/axZoHvk2Yy pic.twitter.com/Q9itJT8Tg3 — MA Sharks 🦈 (@MA_Sharks) May 20, 2023

Although the shark is largely hidden from view in the video, Dolphin Fleet Whale Watch estimated that the creature measured more than 12 feet long. The group said shark researchers reviewed the video and confirmed it was the first witness sighting of a great white shark this season. Sharks are often seen off the coast of Massachusetts, as well as other parts of New England, from the middle of May through October each year.

"As we get closer to the summer and fall seasons, it is important to note that white sharks are making their way back to the Cape Cod coastline," the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy tweeted on Saturday, referencing the video and confirmed sighting by Dolphin Fleet Whale Watch, which by then had been reposted by a researchers at The Cape Lab.

The conservancy reminded people in the area to follow "shark smart guidelines" and report great white shark sightings to the Sharktivity App.

As we get closer to the summer and fall seasons, it is important to note that white sharks are making their way back to the Cape Cod coastline. Please remember to follow the shark smart guidelines and to report white shark sightings to the Sharktivity App. https://t.co/Gl9FpsWdVV — Atlantic White Shark Conservancy (@A_WhiteShark) May 20, 2023

"Though white shark bites on humans are rare, the sighting serves as a reminder to beachgoers and boaters to be mindful of the presence of these ocean animals," said aquarium scientist John Chisholm in a statement, CBS Boston reported. "It's important to be aware of sharks' presence in shallow waters, to avoid areas where seals are present or schools of fish are visible, and to stay close to shore where rescuers can reach you if needed."

As the current shark season officially kicks off around Cape Cod, another expert told CBS Boston on Monday that estimates suggest "dozens to hundreds" of great white sharks will move through Massachusetts waters before the end of the year.