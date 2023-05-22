First great white shark sighting of the season reported off Cape Cod

PROVINCETOWN - Shark season is just getting started off the coast of Massachusetts.

Shark experts reported the "first confirmed sighting of the season" over the weekend. Video taken by Todd Ferrer-Bedard on Instagram shows a shark hunting a seal, as seen from a whale watch out of Provincetown.

First confirmed sighting of the season. If you’re lucky enough to see a white shark please remember to send me your sighting via the @sharktivity app or by tagging me in your post.



Watch the full video on here https://t.co/axZoHvk2Yy pic.twitter.com/Q9itJT8Tg3 — MA Sharks 🦈 (@MA_Sharks) May 20, 2023

"As we get closer to the summer and fall seasons, it is important to note that white sharks are making their way back to the Cape Cod coastline," the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy tweeted.

Large white sharks are a "constant presence from June to the fall," the Conservancy told WBZ-TV last year. Since 2009, researchers have tagged more than 280 great whites off the Cape.

According to the Massachusetts Shark Research Program, seasonal shark sightings have increased in recent years as the seal population grows.