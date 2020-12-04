Candace Cameron Bure urges online donations as Salvation Army's red kettle campaign goes digital

2020 been a difficult year for many, and the Salvation Army says there are more families in need than ever this year. The charitable organization says it needs resources to serve up to 155% more people with Christmas assistance.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, raising the funds the traditional way is expected to be more difficult.

One of the main ways the charity raises money during the holiday season is through its red kettles, stationed on street corners and at shopping centers around the United States. Due to the pandemic, there will be less foot traffic and fewer people carrying cash and coins to drop in the kettles, the Salvation Army says.

While there will still be bell-ringing men and women at some red kettles, the organization expects as much as a 50% drop in red kettle funds this year. That could mean about $60 million less this year than last year, according to Kenneth Hodder, the National Commander for the Salvation Army.

It is now making a push for donations online, and has enlisted the help of celebrities and public figures to raise awareness for its fundraising efforts.

Actress Candace Cameron Bure is one of them. Along with former first lady Laura Bush, author and activist Karamo Brown, entertainer Kane Brown and producer DJ Khaled, Bure is part of the Salvation Army's "Rescue Christmas" campaign, which encourages people to donate – even if they don't pass by a red kettle .

"It was the organization that my parents always gave to," Bure told CBS News. "You know, those red kettles are always so iconic during the holiday season. But this year it's a little different because of the pandemic, there are more people in need this year and there will be fewer red kettles out and about because there's just less people shopping and more people staying at home."

"So, I am encouraging people to go to rescuechristmas.org and that is where you can donate to the red kettles. All of your donations stay right in your community," she continued.

As a Hallmark movie star, Bure is often referred to as the "Queen of Christmas," with nine Christmas movies under her belt. She has also partnered with the Salvation Army for three years.

Bure said even when the "Rescue Christmas" campaign ends after the holiday season, the Salvation Army won't stop helping those in need.

"The Salvation Army does so much good – but they do so much more than providing meals and shelters, which are the things that they are probably most known for," she said. "But they provide emotional care, spiritual care, they give job training, they help children and provide daycare."