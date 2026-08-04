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A divorce could make it tough to pay off the debts you owe, but is that enough to qualify for forgiveness? Andrii Dodonov/Getty Images

Divorce doesn't just divide bank accounts, properties and retirement savings. It can also leave one or both former spouses facing a financial reality that looks very different from the one they planned for — and the one they'd been living as a couple prior to the divorce. After all, a single income replacing two, along with other expenses, like legal fees, moving costs and ongoing support obligations, can quickly turn previously manageable debt into an overwhelming monthly burden.

The financial impact of a divorce can be even more destructive right now, though, as borrowers are carrying historically high levels of debt while interest rates on credit cards and other borrowing tools remain elevated, driving up the overall cost of borrowing, particularly on revolving debt. In turn, it's easy for borrowers to find themselves struggling to make their debt payments after a divorce changes their household income and expenses.

For borrowers in that position, it makes sense to start looking for ways to reduce what's owed, and debt forgiveness is often one of the solutions that comes to mind. However, the requirements for this type of help aren't always straightforward. So, can you qualify for debt forgiveness after your divorce is final?

Find out what debt relief solutions you may qualify for today.

Can you qualify for debt forgiveness after a divorce?

The short answer is yes, you can often qualify for debt forgiveness after a divorce — but not just because you got divorced. A divorce itself doesn't automatically qualify you for debt forgiveness, and credit card issuers, lenders and collection agencies won't generally erase balances simply because a marriage ended. Rather, they evaluate your current financial circumstances to determine whether settling or forgiving part of your debt makes business sense.

If your divorce significantly reduced your income, increased your monthly obligations or left you unable to keep up with payments, however, you may now meet the financial hardship criteria used by certain creditors or debt relief programs. That said, the criteria and forgiveness options can vary depending on the type of debt involved. Here's what to know:

Credit card debt : Credit card companies may be willing to negotiate if you've fallen behind on payments or can demonstrate that a genuine financial hardship is impacting your ability to pay. In some cases, creditors may agree to settle for less than the full balance owed rather than risk receiving nothing if you default or file for bankruptcy.

: Credit card companies may be willing to negotiate if you've fallen behind on payments or can demonstrate that a genuine financial hardship is impacting your ability to pay. In some cases, creditors may agree to settle for less than the full balance owed rather than risk receiving nothing if you default or file for bankruptcy. Medical debt : Hospitals and healthcare providers are often willing to negotiate lower balances or establish hardship programs for borrowers, particularly if your income changed substantially following your divorce.

: Hospitals and healthcare providers are often willing to negotiate lower balances or establish hardship programs for borrowers, particularly if your income changed substantially following your divorce. Private student loans : Some lenders offer hardship assistance for private student loans when you're unable to afford the payments, though outright forgiveness is uncommon. Federal student loans have separate forgiveness and income-driven repayment programs, but divorce alone doesn't qualify borrowers for them.

: Some lenders offer hardship assistance for private student loans when you're unable to afford the payments, though outright forgiveness is uncommon. Federal student loans have separate forgiveness and income-driven repayment programs, but divorce alone doesn't qualify borrowers for them. Collection accounts: If a debt has already been sent to collections

It's also important to understand that a divorce decree doesn't necessarily change your legal responsibility to creditors. While a divorce agreement may say your former spouse is responsible for paying a joint credit card, the original lender can still pursue you for payment if your name remains on the account. That makes it especially important to address outstanding debt as early as possible.

Learn more about the debt help that's available to you now.

When do other types of debt relief make more sense?

Debt forgiveness isn't always the right fit for every borrower after a divorce. In many cases, the realistic goal for your debt isn't reducing the amount you owe, but making your payments more affordable and creating a clear path back to financial stability. Depending on your income, credit profile and the types of debt you're carrying, that means several other relief options may be worth exploring.

One option is a debt management plan offered through a credit counseling agency. When you take this route, the credit counseling agency works with your unsecured creditors to negotiate lower interest rates, waive certain fees or create more manageable repayment terms. You then make one monthly payment to the counseling agency, which distributes the funds to your creditors. While you typically repay the full balance, the reduced interest charges and fees can make it easier to eliminate debt over time.

Credit counseling can also be a valuable option, even if you don't enroll in a debt management plan. A certified credit counselor can review your post-divorce finances, help you build a workable budget and identify the repayment strategy that best fits your circumstances. For someone adjusting to living on a single income or taking on new financial responsibilities, that guidance can help prevent debt from becoming even more difficult to manage.

If your credit remains in good standing despite the financial strain of your divorce, debt consolidation may be another option. This typically involves combining multiple high-rate debts into a single loan with one monthly payment, ideally at a lower interest rate. Consolidation doesn't reduce what you owe, but it can simplify repayment and lower your borrowing costs if you qualify for favorable terms. Borrowers whose credit scores have declined, however, may find it more difficult to qualify for competitive rates.

The bottom line

A divorce doesn't automatically qualify you for debt forgiveness, but the financial hardship that often follows one could make certain relief options more accessible. Creditors generally evaluate your current ability to repay rather than your marital status, so a significant drop in income or increase in expenses may strengthen your case for negotiating your debt.

The key is acting before missed payments snowball into a larger financial problem. Reviewing your budget, understanding which debts you're legally responsible for and exploring debt relief or hardship options early can improve your chances of finding a solution that helps you regain financial stability after divorce.