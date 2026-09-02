If a garnishment is leaving you without enough money to cover essentials, you may have ways to reduce the strain. PM Images/Getty Images

For someone already struggling to keep up with their bills, losing part of every paycheck can quickly make a difficult financial situation worse. And, while a wage garnishment may seem like an extreme consequence of falling behind on debt, it may be more common than you think. After all, debt collectors have the option to use this tool in many cases, and with credit card debt still climbing amid inflationary pressures, more borrowers are becoming seriously delinquent on their payments, ultimately putting them at risk of having a portion of their wages garnished.

That doesn't mean everyone carrying unpaid debt will face wage garnishment, however. But it is an option that debt collectors may have when an unpaid debt progresses far enough through the collection process and the creditor has obtained a court judgment for the outstanding balance. When this happens, that judgment can be used to garnish a portion of the borrower's earnings directly from their paycheck to satisfy the debt.

The problem is that the amount withheld from a paycheck may leave little room for necessities such as housing, groceries, utilities and transportation. So, if a garnishment is taking more from your paycheck than your budget can reasonably absorb, are you simply stuck with it — or is there a way to have the amount reduced? That's what we'll explore below.

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Can you lower a wage garnishment if you can't afford it?

It may be possible to lower a wage garnishment when you can't afford the amount being withheld, but the options available to you depend heavily on where you live, what type of debt you owe and the circumstances surrounding the garnishment.

Federal law already places limits on how much can be taken from your paycheck for ordinary consumer debts. Under the Consumer Credit Protection Act, the maximum garnishment is typically either 25% of your disposable earnings or the amount by which your disposable earnings exceed 30 times the federal minimum wage, whichever is less. If your state has a stricter garnishment limit, however, the rule that applies is the one resulting in less money being garnished. Different garnishment limits can also apply to child support, taxes and certain other debts.

Those limits don't necessarily mean the garnishment will be affordable for your particular budget, though. Depending on your state's laws, you may be able to ask the court to reduce or stop the garnishment by filing a claim of exemption or requesting a hardship hearing. During these processes, you may need to demonstrate that the garnishment prevents you from paying necessary living expenses, and you could be asked to provide documentation of your income and expenses.

That's why it can help to act quickly after receiving garnishment paperwork. If you're facing a garnishment, take time to review the documents carefully for information about your rights, deadlines and procedures for challenging the amount. State laws vary considerably, so working with a consumer attorney could help you understand which protections apply in your situation.

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Could debt relief help if a garnishment is stretching your budget?

If you're juggling several overdue accounts in addition to the garnished debt, or if you're worried your unpaid debt could ultimately result in a garnishment, it may be worth considering one of the debt relief options available to you. For example, enrolling in a debt management plan through a credit counseling agency could help simplify repayment on certain unsecured debts and reduce interest rates or fees. That won't automatically stop an existing garnishment, but lowering the cost of your other debts could free up more room in your monthly budget.

Debt settlement may also be worth exploring in certain situations, particularly if you have substantial unsecured debt that you're unable to repay in full due to a financial hardship. This approach involves negotiating with creditors to settle the balance for less than the total amount owed. That said, an existing judgment can complicate negotiations because the creditor may already have a legal mechanism for collecting what it's owed. This option may still be worth a try, though.

If your financial problems extend well beyond one garnishment, filing for bankruptcy may be an alternative to consider. Bankruptcy typically triggers an automatic stay that stops many collection actions, including most wage garnishments, although exceptions do apply. This approach has significant financial and credit consequences, though, so it generally makes sense to evaluate it alongside less drastic alternatives to determine which route makes sense.

Whatever option you're considering, just don't assume that making separate payments or enrolling in a debt relief program will automatically change an active garnishment. Any agreement involving the garnished debt should clearly address what happens to the existing garnishment and what steps are required to modify or release it.

The bottom line

If a wage garnishment is leaving you without enough money to cover essential expenses, you may have ways to reduce the financial strain. Depending on your state's laws and your circumstances, that could mean requesting a hardship exemption or reduction, negotiating another arrangement with the creditor or addressing the other debts putting pressure on your budget. But if you find yourself in this situation, you'll want to act quickly, understand your state's rules and consider getting legal guidance to obtain a clearer picture of which options are actually available — and which one could provide the most meaningful relief.