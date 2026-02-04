We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Filing "pro se" is a common approach in small claims court, but do you really have that option if you're filing for bankruptcy?

Americans have been drowning in debt over the last few years, and things don't seem to be improving much right now, either. Household debt is at a record high and credit card balances are currently sitting at a total of over $1.23 trillion nationwide. Add in credit card APRs sitting near record highs — they now exceed 21% on average — and it's no surprise that personal bankruptcy interest has been climbing. After all, the prospect of a full financial reset becomes increasingly attractive when monthly debt payments consume an ever-larger share of your take-home pay.

But filing for bankruptcy isn't cheap. Attorney fees alone for a Chapter 7 bankruptcy can easily be hundreds or thousands of dollars, while the cost of legal help for Chapter 13 bankruptcy cases generally comes with an even higher price tag. For borrowers who are already struggling to make ends meet, these types of legal costs can feel like an insurmountable barrier to the very relief they desperately need. This Catch-22 can, in turn, lead prospective bankruptcy filers to wonder whether they can navigate the bankruptcy process on their own.

Filing your case "pro se," meaning that you leave attorneys out of the equation, is a common approach in certain civil or small claims court cases. But do you really have this option if you're filing for bankruptcy, or do you need to seek professional legal help instead? That's what we'll examine below.

Can you file for bankruptcy without an attorney?

Yes, you can legally file for bankruptcy without an attorney, and thousands of Americans do so each year. The bankruptcy system was designed overall to be accessible to ordinary people, and the courts provide standardized forms and filing instructions. For a straightforward Chapter 7 case, where you have limited assets, regular income and unsecured debt like credit cards and medical bills, self-filing is technically possible.

However, "possible" doesn't necessarily mean "advisable." While it's easy to navigate court filings, bankruptcy law can be complex and even small errors on your paperwork can derail your case. You'll need to accurately complete dozens of pages of forms detailing your income, expenses, assets, debts and financial transactions over the past several years. You must also navigate exemption laws (which vary by state) that determine what assets you can keep. Missing a filing deadline, incorrectly valuing an asset or failing to list a creditor could result in your case being dismissed or losing property.

The bankruptcy trustee assigned to your case will also scrutinize your paperwork and question you under oath at a meeting of creditors. If they spot inconsistencies or suspect fraud, you could face serious legal consequences. And, Chapter 13 bankruptcy, which involves creating a multi-year repayment plan, is even more complicated than Chapter 7, so it's generally inadvisable to attempt without legal representation.

Self-filers also forfeit the automatic protection an attorney provides against creditor challenges and trustee objections. If a creditor contests your case or the trustee files a motion, you'll need to respond appropriately and potentially argue your position in court.

That said, if you have a simple financial situation, are comfortable with legal paperwork and are willing to invest substantial time in research, self-filing for Chapter 7 bankruptcy can save you thousands in attorney fees. Many courts will also offer free bankruptcy clinics or self-help resources. Just understand that you're taking on considerable risk if you do so.

What alternatives to bankruptcy are worth considering first?

Before pursuing bankruptcy, whether it's with or without an attorney, you should take time to explore the alternatives that might resolve your debt without the long-term credit impact of bankruptcy. For example, you may want to weigh the benefits of enrolling in a debt settlement program, where the debt relief expert you work with negotiates with your creditors to try to settle your balance for less.

Credit counseling is another potential solution. A credit counselor can help you establish a debt management plan that consolidates your payments and may secure lower interest rates and fees from your creditors. These plans don't reduce your principal balance like settlement or bankruptcy, but they provide a structured path to becoming debt-free while causing less credit damage.

Another option is debt consolidation, where you combine multiple debts into a single loan, ideally at a lower interest rate. This simplifies your payments and can reduce your monthly obligations, though it requires decent credit to secure favorable terms.

Each alternative has trade-offs, of course. Debt settlement programs can impact your credit and may involve tax consequences on forgiven debt. Credit counseling requires consistent payments over several years. And, consolidation loans don't reduce what you owe; they just restructure it. However, these options all allow you to avoid bankruptcy's severe consequences while still addressing your overwhelming debt.

The bottom line

Filing for bankruptcy without an attorney is legally permissible but practically challenging. For simple Chapter 7 cases, self-filing can save substantial money if you're willing to invest time in understanding the process and being meticulous about paperwork. However, the risks of mistakes are significant, and more complex financial situations generally require professional representation. Before pursuing bankruptcy at all, though, you should be sure to explore the debt relief alternatives that might resolve your financial struggles without the severe repercussions of bankruptcy.