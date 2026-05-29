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While your Social Security retirement benefits are largely protected, certain types of debt can still be risky. jayk7/Getty Images

Millions of Americans are preparing for one of the largest wealth transfers in history to occur as aging parents pass assets down to their children and grandchildren. However, it's important to understand that inheritances don't always come in the form of investment accounts, real estate or cash. In some cases, beneficiaries or family members will also be left to sort through the debt issues their loved ones leave behind when they die, like unpaid credit card balances, medical bills or personal loans.

That potential scenario is weighing on some older adults right now, particularly as the economic pressures mount. After all, not only are more retirees relying heavily on Social Security benefits to cover their monthly expenses, but inflation is elevated and climbing, and household debt balances continue to grow in tandem. That combination has stretched fixed budgets thin and has led many retirees to watch closely for issues that could threaten their Social Security income, including those related to inherited debt.

After all, our Social Security retirement benefits are largely protected from private creditors, but carrying certain types of debt in retirement can be risky. That, in turn, begs the question of whether inherited debt can have an impact on your Social Security benefits. So, can it, and if so, how?

Find out how to get rid of your high-rate debt for less now.

Can inherited debt impact your Social Security benefits?

The short answer here is that inherited debt will generally not directly impact your Social Security benefits. That's because, in the vast majority of cases, you don't actually inherit credit card, medical or personal loan debt at all. When someone dies, their debts are paid out of their estate — meaning the money and property they leave behind — not out of your pocket. If the estate can't cover what's owed, those debts typically go unpaid, and the lender absorbs the loss.

There are certain situations where a debt can follow you, though. If you co-signed a loan, for example, or if you held a joint credit card account, or live in a community property state where spouses share certain obligations, you may be responsible for that balance. Serving as an executor and mishandling estate assets can also create personal liability. But even in those cases, your Social Security benefits enjoy unusually strong protection.

That's because, under federal law, Social Security benefits are largely shielded from garnishment by commercial creditors. A credit card company, hospital, debt collector or private lender generally cannot seize your benefits to satisfy a debt, even if they take you to court and win a judgment. The protection is built into the Social Security Act, and it follows the money into your bank account when those funds are clearly identifiable as benefit deposits.

There are exceptions to that rule, but they generally apply to your own federal debt obligations, not an inherited bill from a relative. For example, the government can offset your benefits for things like unpaid federal taxes, defaulted federal student loans, child support and alimony. A parent's credit card balance or a spouse's old medical debt doesn't fall into those categories, however.

So, while inherited debt can feel like a threat to your benefits, the law makes it extraordinarily difficult for that debt to actually touch them. That means if your parent dies with unpaid credit card debt, personal loans or medical bills, you generally won't become personally responsible for those balances simply because you're an heir.

Explore the debt relief options you could qualify for here.

How debt relief can protect your fixed income

The risk to your Social Security generally isn't a deceased relative's debt. It's the debt that is genuinely yours. If you co-signed a loan that's now in collections, or you're carrying your own credit card balances and have fallen behind due to a stretched, fixed budget, it could cause some issues. Those creditors may not be able to garnish your check, but they can still sue, damage your credit and make life stressful.

In these cases, your debt relief options are generally worth exploring. For retirees on fixed incomes, these tools can free up cash flow and protect the breathing room your benefits are meant to provide. For example, a debt relief company may be able to help you negotiate lower settlements on your high-rate debt, or a credit counselor could help you fold multiple debts into a single, more manageable payment through a debt management plan. Debt consolidation is another option. With this route, you can replace several high-rate obligations with one lower-rate loan, saving you both time and money during the repayment process.

The bottom line

Inherited debt rarely impacts your Social Security benefits because you usually don't inherit debt in the first place. And, federal law generally shields your benefits from most creditors, even when a debt does follow you. That said, there is a real threat to your monthly check, and that's the debt you're personally responsible for. If that's weighing on your budget, there are debt relief options that can help you regain control — but the first step is verifying what you genuinely owe before a single dollar leaves your account.