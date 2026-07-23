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Wage garnishment doesn't immediately put your job at risk, but there are important exceptions to know. Andrii Dodonov/Getty Images

Today's economy is tough for borrowers, and it can be particularly precarious for those carrying high-rate credit card debt. After all, not only is household debt sitting at record highs, but high inflation is driving up the prices of everything from housing to groceries — but wages aren't keeping up with those rapidly rising costs. In turn, a lot of borrowers are struggling to fit both the essentials and their debt payments into the same budget, leading to more falling behind on what they owe, all while the interest charges and late fees rack up.

Falling behind on debts doesn't only affect borrowers' credit scores or monthly budgets, though. Being seriously delinquent on a debt can set off a costly progression that escalates from collection calls to a lawsuit and, eventually, a court order that may redirect part of each paycheck to the creditor you owe. If that happens, the income you still receive is even more essential, as that smaller paycheck must continue to cover housing, food, utilities and other necessities — often with no room for errors.

The problem is that a wage garnishment order requires your employer to be involved so they can withhold part of your earnings, meaning your financial troubles become visible in the workplace. That can leave you wondering whether the garnishment itself could put your employment at risk. But can an employer actually fire you because your wages are being garnished or are there protections in place under the law? That's what we'll examine below.

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Can an employer fire you because of a wage garnishment?

In most situations, the answer is no, your employer can't fire you over a portion of your wages being withheld over debt — at least not because of a single wage garnishment, anyway. Federal law makes it illegal for an employer to fire someone because their wages are being garnished for one debt, regardless of how many separate court proceedings, levies or paydays that single obligation touches.

That means a single wage garnishment order can't be used as an excuse to fire an employee, no matter how large the withholding or how long it runs. That protection was created to prevent people from losing their income simply because a creditor obtained a court order to collect what they're owed.

That protection has its limits, though. If an employee has multiple garnishments in place, meaning there are garnishments tied to two or more unrelated debts — let's say a defaulted personal loan and a separate medical collection — the protections disappear. At that point, federal law no longer stops an employer from firing that worker, and in an at-will employment state, that termination can happen without explanation.

Many states offer stronger employee protections than federal law, however. For example, some states prohibit employers from firing workers because of any wage garnishment, while others impose penalties on employers who violate those rules. Certain states also limit how much can be garnished beyond the federal maximums. These laws vary widely, so employees facing wage garnishment should review their state's labor laws or consult an attorney if they believe their employment rights have been violated.

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Can debt relief help with wage garnishment?

A wage garnishment typically doesn't happen overnight. Creditors typically must first pursue other collection efforts, and if those are ineffective, they must file a lawsuit, obtain a judgment and then seek permission to garnish wages. That extended timeline allows borrowers to explore other solutions before their paycheck is affected.

One option worth considering is a debt settlement program. Pursuing debt settlement involves negotiating with creditors and debt collectors to settle your eligible unsecured debts for less than the full amount owed in return for a lump-sum payment on the account. This route isn't guaranteed, but it results in paying 30% to 50% less than the full balance on average, and if you successfully resolve those accounts via settlement before a judgment is entered, it could help prevent a future garnishment.

And, there are other debt relief options that may also make sense. If your credit remains in good standing, taking out a debt consolidation loan would allow you to combine multiple high-rate balances into one loan with a lower rate and predictable monthly payment, making the repayment process more manageable. Or, a credit counseling agency may recommend a debt management plan that lowers interest rates and fees while helping you create a plan to repay balances over time without taking on new debt.

The bottom line

A wage garnishment doesn't automatically place your job at risk. Federal law generally prohibits employers from firing workers because of a single wage garnishment, and many states provide even stronger protections. However, those safeguards aren't unlimited, particularly if multiple garnishments are involved or state laws differ.

If you're worried that unpaid debt could eventually lead to wage garnishment, don't wait until your paycheck is affected. Take time to explore your debt relief options to determine if there's a solution that can help you avoid garnishment altogether while setting you on a better financial path.