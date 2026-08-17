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The retirement account garnishment rules aren't the same as the rules that apply to wages or bank accounts. Nora Carol Photography/Getty Images

Americans are carrying a substantial amount of debt right now, and for many households, credit card debt remains a significant part of the equation. Credit card balances stood at about $1.26 trillion in the second quarter of 2026, according to the latest Federal Reserve Bank of New York data, up by $21 billion from the previous quarter. And while overall delinquency rates improved slightly during that time, 4.7% of outstanding household debt was still in some stage of delinquency.

Being in debt is bad enough, but falling behind on credit cards or other debts can create a new set of financial worries, particularly if the balance ends up in collections. In addition to the calls and letters demanding payment, borrowers often wonder what a debt collector could actually take through a garnishment if the debt remains unpaid. And while paychecks and bank account balances may immediately come to mind, for some borrowers, the money in their 401(k) could be an even bigger concern.

After all, a 401(k) may hold tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars, making it one of the largest financial assets most people have. The rules governing retirement accounts aren't the same as those that apply to wages or ordinary bank accounts, however. So, can a debt collector actually garnish your 401(k) if you owe money?

Learn how you can start tackling your high-rate debt today.

Can debt collectors garnish your 401(k) if you owe money?

In most cases, ordinary debt collectors and private creditors can't garnish the money held in your 401(k). That's because most employer-sponsored 401(k) plans are covered by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974, better known as ERISA.

ERISA generally prevents benefits in a qualifying retirement plan from being assigned or transferred to someone else. And, the Department of Labor specifically notes that creditors you owe money to generally can't make a claim against funds held in a retirement plan.

So, if a collection agency is pursuing you for an unpaid credit card balance, personal loan or other typical consumer debt, it generally can't simply seize money directly from your ERISA-qualified 401(k). And even if the creditor sues you and obtains a judgment, the federal protections covering the account can create a barrier between that creditor and the retirement funds still held in the plan.

There are, however, some important caveats. Here's what else to know:

Certain debts can be treated differently

The protections surrounding a 401(k) aren't absolute. For example, federal law allows retirement benefits to be assigned under a qualified domestic relations order. These orders can direct retirement benefits toward certain obligations involving a spouse, former spouse, child or other dependent, such as child support, alimony or marital property rights.

Federal tax debt can also present a different situation. The IRS has broad levy powers, and IRS guidance on retirement plans specifically recognizes distributions made because of an IRS levy on a plan. Those exceptions are different from an ordinary debt collector pursuing a typical consumer debt, but they're important to keep in mind if you owe multiple types of debt.

Find out what types of debt relief help you qualify for now.

Withdrawing the money can change the equation

It's also important to distinguish between money that's still inside your 401(k) and money you've withdrawn from it. The strong federal protections that apply while funds remain inside an ERISA-qualified retirement plan may not necessarily follow the cash once it's distributed and deposited into a regular bank account.

That can make cashing out a 401(k) to deal with collection pressure a risky move. In addition to potentially changing the protections surrounding the money, an early withdrawal can trigger extra income taxes and, in many cases, an additional 10% tax if you're under age 59½ and don't qualify for an exception. You also lose the future tax-advantaged growth that money could have earned for retirement.

How to address your debt issues before they escalate

Knowing that your retirement account is generally protected from ordinary creditors doesn't make the underlying debt disappear. A creditor may still pursue other legal collection options, many of which can come with serious financial consequences, so it can make sense to address serious debt problems before they escalate.

If you can afford your monthly payments on the debt but need a more manageable structure or could benefit from lower interest costs, options such as a debt consolidation loan or debt management plan may help. You may also be able to negotiate directly with the creditor for a lower rate, reduced payment or temporary hardship arrangement.

If you're significantly behind and can't realistically repay the full amount you owe, debt relief through debt settlement may also be worth considering. With this approach, you or a debt relief company you work with attempts to negotiate with creditors to settle for less than the full balance owed. Settlement isn't guaranteed, and it can have serious credit and tax consequences, but it may be an option for borrowers dealing with substantial unsecured debt who otherwise have few realistic ways to catch up.

The bottom line

For most ordinary consumer debts, money that's still held in an ERISA-qualified 401(k) has strong federal protection from debt collectors and private creditors. There are exceptions, though, including certain domestic-relations obligations and federal tax debts, and the rules can become more complicated once money leaves the retirement plan.

So, if collection pressure is mounting, don't assume draining your 401(k) or ignoring the issue is the safest way out. It may make more sense to explore debt relief, debt consolidation, creditor hardship programs or other repayment options first, particularly if doing so allows you to resolve the debt without sacrificing money intended for your retirement.