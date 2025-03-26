What does a credit counselor do and when should you work with one?

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Money troubles can sneak up on anyone, no matter how prepared you feel for the unexpected. For example, what may start with a manageable amount of credit card debt can quickly grow out of control in today's high-rate environment, especially when unexpected hardships, like a job loss or a medical issue, come up. But whatever the cause may be, when debt starts to feel overwhelming, you may not know where to turn, as the constant stress from feeling like you have no way out can make it hard to see a way forward.

In these situations, working with a credit counselor can be a smart option to consider — especially for the right person. These financial professionals specialize in helping people navigate their way out of debt and start on a path toward financial stability. Unlike some of the other debt relief options that offer quicker fixes but with serious consequences, the goal of legitimate credit counselors is to offer education and structured plans that help you address your financial challenges both now and over the long term.

But credit counseling isn't for everyone, and it's not meant to solve all your money problems. Understanding what these professionals actually do and when their services make sense for your situation can help you make an informed decision about whether to seek their help or explore other options.

What does a credit counselor do?

A credit counselor is essentially a financial guide who helps people understand and manage their debt. Most credit counselors work for nonprofit organizations, though some may operate independently or through for-profit companies. Their primary goal, though, is to provide you with the tools and information you need to improve your financial situation.

When you first meet with a credit counselor, they'll typically conduct a comprehensive review of your finances, examining your income, expenses, assets and debts. Based on this assessment, they'll help you create a budget that accounts for your necessary expenses while maximizing the amount you can put toward debt repayment.

For those struggling with significant debt, a credit counselor might recommend a debt management plan, which includes negotiating with your creditors to potentially secure lower interest rates or waived fees. You then make a single monthly payment to the counseling agency, which distributes the funds to your creditors according to the plan. This simplifies your repayment process and can make your debt more manageable.

Beyond these services, credit counselors also provide education on various financial topics. They can teach you about budgeting, saving, using credit wisely and avoiding debt problems in the future. Many agencies also offer workshops and resources on topics like preventing foreclosure and bankruptcy alternatives.

When should I work with one?

Here are some signs that it might be time to consult a credit counselor:

You're struggling to make minimum payments on your credit cards

You're using one form of credit to pay off another (like using cash advances to make credit card payments)

You're receiving collection calls

You've experienced a significant life change that's affecting your finances, such as job loss, divorce or medical issues

You're considering bankruptcy

You need help creating a realistic budget that you can stick to

The ideal time to seek credit counseling is when you recognize that you need help but before your financial situation becomes dire. A credit counselor can help you develop strategies to prevent a debt spiral and avoid more drastic measures.

What are my other options?

While credit counseling works well for many people, it's not the only approach to managing debt. Depending on your situation, you might consider these alternatives:

DIY debt management: If you have good organizational skills and the discipline to stick to a plan, you might be able to tackle your debt on your own. Methods like the debt avalanche or debt snowball can be effective strategies for self-directed debt repayment.

Balance transfer: If you have good credit, you might qualify for a balance transfer card with a 0% introductory APR period. This allows you to move high-rate debt to a card where it won't accrue additional interest for a set period.

Debt consolidation loans: These loans allow you to combine multiple debts into a single loan, typically at a lower interest rate. This simplifies your payments and may reduce the total interest you pay. However, you'll need decent credit to qualify for favorable terms.

Debt forgiveness: With this approach, you (or a company you hire) negotiate with creditors to accept less than the full amount you owe in return for a lump-sum payment. This can reduce your debt by 30% to 50% on average.

The bottom line

Credit counseling provides a middle path for those struggling with debt — it's less drastic than bankruptcy but more structured than going it alone. If you take this route, you can expect a good credit counselor to offer you unbiased advice, reasonable fees and the right certifications. Remember, though, that while a credit counselor can provide guidance and structure, the hard work of changing financial habits ultimately falls to you. The most successful clients are those who view credit counseling as a tool for developing better financial skills rather than a quick fix for their money problems.