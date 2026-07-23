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The clock may be ticking on your court judgment — but perhaps not in the way you may expect. FREDERICA ABAN/Getty Images

If you owe money for a judgment issued on an old debt lawsuit, you may not spend much time thinking about that lingering balance. Once the lawsuit is over, the paperwork is filed and the years begin to pass, an aging judgment on an old debt can start to feel like a chapter that's slowly closing on its own. After all, time has a way of making those types of old financial problems seem less important than the bills and obligations that are competing for your attention today, even if the debt hasn't been fully repaid.

That mindset is understandable right now, as many borrowers are struggling to balance their record-high debt with today's elevated interest rates and stubborn inflation. For many households, every paycheck is being stretched across their daily expenses, so tackling a judgment from years earlier tends to fall to the bottom of the priority list. Some borrowers may even assume that if enough time passes, the creditor's ability to collect disappears with it.

That's not always how the process works, though. In some cases, a judgment that appears to be nearing the end of its life may not be the end of the story at all. So, what exactly happens to an aging debt judgment against you? Can a creditor eventually renew it if the balance remains unpaid?

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Can creditors renew a judgment against you if you still owe money?

In many cases, yes — a creditor can renew a court judgment against you for unpaid debt. While the rules vary by state, creditors are often allowed to renew or revive a court judgment before it expires if the balance remains unpaid. That renewal can, in turn, extend the amount of time they have to pursue collection efforts.

However, those collection rights typically don't last forever. Most states set a judgment lifespan that ranges from several years to multiple decades. If the creditor wants to continue enforcing the judgment after that period, they may need to file paperwork with the court before the judgment expires. Whether a judgment can be renewed also depends on factors such as:

State law: Each state establishes its own judgment enforcement rules. Some states allow multiple judgment renewals, effectively extending collection rights for decades if the proper procedures are followed. Others place stricter limits on renewals or prohibit them after a certain point.

Each state establishes its own judgment enforcement rules. Some states allow multiple judgment renewals, effectively extending collection rights for decades if the proper procedures are followed. Others place stricter limits on renewals or prohibit them after a certain point. The renewal deadline: A creditor generally can't wait indefinitely to renew a court judgment against you. If state law allows renewals, the creditor usually must act before the judgment expires. Missing that deadline could prevent them from extending their collection rights.

A creditor generally can't wait indefinitely to renew a court judgment against you. If state law allows renewals, the creditor usually must act before the judgment expires. Missing that deadline could prevent them from extending their collection rights. The payment status: If you've fully satisfied the court judgment, there is nothing left to renew. However, partial payments may leave a remaining balance that could still be subject to collection if renewal is permitted.

It's also important to understand that renewing a judgment doesn't automatically mean a creditor will immediately garnish your wages or seize assets. Rather, it simply extends their legal ability to pursue collection methods that may already have been available under the original judgment.

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What should you do before a debt judgment is renewed?

If you know a judgment has been entered against you, waiting to see whether a creditor renews it is rarely your best strategy. Taking action before that happens, though, may provide more options and potentially allow you to reduce the overall cost of resolving the debt.

One option you have is negotiating directly with the creditor to resolve the debt. Some creditors may be willing to accept a lump-sum settlement or establish a payment arrangement to avoid dealing with more legal hurdles, particularly if collecting the full balance appears unlikely. Reaching an agreement before renewal could eliminate the need for additional legal proceedings and bring the matter to a close.

If you're dealing with delinquencies or court judgments for multiple unsecured debts, a debt settlement program may also be worth exploring. While eligibility varies, debt settlement programs are generally designed for borrowers experiencing financial hardship who are unable to keep up with their unsecured debt payments. These programs work by negotiating with your creditors to settle eligible debts for less than the full amount owed, though they can affect your credit and are not appropriate for every financial situation.

The timing matters, though. Nearly all debt relief options are easier to pursue before collection efforts escalate or additional legal costs accumulate. Speaking with a qualified debt relief provider or consumer law attorney can help you understand what options make sense for your situation, even if a judgment has already been entered. If you're already dealing with wage garnishment, frozen bank accounts or liens, professional guidance can also help determine whether alternative repayment strategies may be available.

The bottom line

An unpaid judgment doesn't necessarily disappear once it reaches its original expiration date. In many states, creditors can renew judgments if they follow the required legal procedures and the debt remains outstanding, extending the amount of time they have to pursue collection. Because the rules vary significantly by state, though, it's important to understand the laws where you live rather than assuming a judgment will simply expire. And, if you have an outstanding judgment, taking proactive steps now may provide more flexibility than waiting to see whether the judgment is renewed.