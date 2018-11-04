Calendar: Week of November 5

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:
On Monday, the New York Comedy Festival kicks off with the Stand Up For Heroes benefit for wounded veterans, featuring leading comics, including our own Jim Gaffigan.
Tuesday, it almost goes without saying, is midterm election day. Whichever party or candidates you support, VOTE!
On Wednesday, singer Joni Mitchell celebrates her 75th birthday.
To hear Joni Mitchell perform her song "Both Sides, Now," click on the video player below:
Thursday brings the opening of "King Kong," a Broadway musical based on the classic tale, featuring a 20-foot-tall, 2,000-pound animatronic beast.
Friday is World Freedom Day, celebrating the 29th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall.
And Saturday's the day for the 25th annual Sante Fe Art Auction, a showcase for the artists of the Southwest.
Story produced by Charis Satchell.