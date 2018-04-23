Watch: White House Press Briefing April 23, 2018 - Live Stream

How to watch today's White House press briefing live:
- Date: Monday, April 23, 2018
- Time: Scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET
- Who: Sarah Huckabee Sanders, White House press secretary
- Online: Watch live stream on CBSN, or in player above
Potential briefing topics:
- Mike Pompeo confirmation: The Senate Foreign Relations Committee is set to vote on President Trump's pick to be the next Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo late this afternoon. While Mr. Trump expressed confidence in Pompeo's ability to be confirmed, Pompeo faces an uphill battle in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, where Democrats on the committee say they will be voting "no" on his nomination. GOP Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul has also said he'll vote no. The full Senate is expected to consider Pompeo's nomination later this week.
- Macron state visit: The White House is prepared to host it's first state visit and first big soiree of the Trump era in Washington as French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte arrive in D.C. on Monday and will dine at Mt. Vernon tonight.
- Firing Rosenstein/Mueller: Members of the Trump White House are once again denying reports of the president's plans to fire Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Special Counsel Robert Mueller. On Sunday, White House Director of Legislative Affairs Marc Short said that as far as he knows, President Trump "has no intention" of firing either gentlemen, and instead faulted the news media for keeping at the narrative.