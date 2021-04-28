Live

Movie title sequence: "Vertigo"

A master of movie title design, Saul Bass' early work for Alfred Hitchcock produced some of the most striking moments in cinema history. His titles for "Vertigo" (1958), about a San Francisco detective's romantic obsessions and wounded psyche, are a modernist classic of spirographic designs blended with fragmented views of a woman's face, supported by Bernard Herrmann's wounded soul of a score. "Vertigo" inspired countless movie title sequences for years to come, and Bass himself revisited these graphic elements in his titles for Hitchcock's "North by Northwest" and Stanley Kubrick's "Spartacus."
