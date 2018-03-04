Calendar: Week of March 5

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:



On Monday, magician Penn Jillette celebrates his 63rd birthday.

Tuesday marks the 182nd anniversary of the day Mexican troops defeated the defenders of the Alamo in San Antonio, Texas.



Wednesday sees the start of the 17th World Conference on Tobacco or Health in Cape Town, South Africa, aimed at promoting a tobacco-free world.





Thursday is International Women's Day, a call to action for gender parity.





On Friday, former drug company CEO Martin Shkreli is scheduled to be sentenced for financial fraud.



And Saturday's the day for the Chocolate Fantasy in Albuquerque, a chocolate-themed fundraiser for the New Mexico Museum of Natural History Foundation.