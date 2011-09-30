CBS News Internship Program

Are you interested in a college internship at CBS News?

This is an educational program designed for college students who are juniors or above and are interested in pursuing a career in journalism, broadcasting or production. Each student is selected and assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.

Where can I intern?



New York, Washington D.C., Los Angeles

Do I get to choose my department?

You choose the city; department placement is at the sole discretion of the Director.

What are the duties?

Assignments are different each day and vary in each department. Interns can expect the following:

• Learn fundamental news-gathering skills

• Find, confirm and report news stories

• Greet guests and prep them for on-air segments

• Perform light clerical duties and assist producers and talent

• Assist with all elements of production including logging tapes, coordinating scripts, researching stories, conducting preliminary interviews, assisting in the field on video shoots, selecting footage

What are the requirements?

Juniors, seniors, and graduate students are eligible; however, due to the limited number of positions, preference is given to those who are entering their senior year. Students majoring in journalism, broadcasting or communications are preferred; other majors will be considered. Participants must have a passion for news, excellent written and verbal communication abilities and a comprehensive knowledge of current events. A 3.0 GPA or above is recommended. Students must be able to meet the minimum time commitment: full-time during the summer; at least 20 hours a week in fall/spring. Recent graduates are not eligible for this program. Applicants must be legally authorized to work in the United States. Verification of employment eligibility will be required at the time of hire. Visa sponsorship is not available for this position.

Is this a paid position?

Yes, CBS News compensates each student an hourly wage. CBS News does not require students to receive college credit. Students are solely responsible for coordinating and meeting the credit requirements of their college/university.

When is the deadline?



Students are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis; the number of positions varies for each semester:

Fall | Semester applications open : June 1-June 30

Spring | Semester applications open: October 1-October 31

Summer | Semester applications open: January 2-February 28

How do I apply?



Go to CBS Careers, search 'CBS News Internships' and apply.

Due to the high volume of applicants, the office cannot respond to application-status inquiries; complete application packets are reviewed and qualified students are contacted directly for a video or in-person interview, depending on applicant location.

What are the departments?

