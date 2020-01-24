State of the Union responses to be delivered by Michigan governor and Texas congresswoman

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Texas Congresswoman Veronica Escobar will give the Democratic rebuttals to President Trump's State of the Union address, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced on Friday. The State of the Union address will take place on Tuesday, February 4.

"Across the country, Democrats are staying focused on building a stronger, more sustainable country for future generations," said Whitmer in a statement. "This response is an exciting opportunity to show the American people that not only are Democrats getting things done for them, but also for future generations to come."

Escobar will be giving the Spanish-language rebuttal, which will come after Whitmer's speech.

"I am honored to be delivering the Democratic Spanish-language response to President Trump's State of the Union and look forward to addressing our nation on the progress Democrats have made For the People," Escobar said in a statement. "Our diversity is our strength. Now more than ever, Democrats will continue to celebrate our diversity, defend our democracy, and work for a more equal and just nation."

The opposing party typically gives a rebuttal to the State of the Union after the president's speech. Last year, former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams gave the first rebuttal, and California Attorney General Xavier Becerra gave the Spanish-language rebuttal.

It remains unclear whether the impeachment trial against Mr. Trump will still be underway at the time of the State of the Union.