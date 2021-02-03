Presidents ranked from worst to best

It's official: Donald Trump is not going down in history as America's best president — or the worst. According to the very latest available survey of presidential historians, there are two presidents who delivered worse performances during their tenure in the White House.
Who are they? And where would other recent presidents, such as George W. Bush and Barack Obama, rank on such a list? Here are the results of a sweeping survey of historians, political scientists and presidential scholars maintained by the Siena College Research Institute. Since 1982, the SCRI Survey of U.S. Presidents has been conducted during the second year of the first term of a new president, ranking presidents across 20 different categories, ranging from integrity to ability to compromise.
Biographical information for each president from WhiteHouse.gov and the Miller Center at the University of Virginia.