Calendar: Week of August 27

On Monday, the U.S. Open Tennis Tournament begins in Flushing Meadows, New York. American Sloane Stephens and Spaniard Rafael Nadal defend their titles.



Tuesday, an early taste of fall: Starbucks launches its annual Pumpkin Spice Latte.



Wednesday sees the start of the Venice International Film Festival, with the premiere of a biopic about astronaut Neil Armstrong.

Watch a trailer for "First Man":



On Thursday, Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett turns 88. Buffett is the third richest man in America.



Friday, mourners gather in Detroit at a funeral for Aretha Franklin. The "Queen of Soul" died August 16 at age 76.



And Saturday kicks off Jay-Z's Made in America music festival in Philadelphia. Performers include Nicki Minaj, Janelle Monae, and Kendrick Lamar.