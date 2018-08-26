Calendar: Week of August 27

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:
On Monday, the U.S. Open Tennis Tournament begins in Flushing Meadows, New York. American Sloane Stephens and Spaniard Rafael Nadal defend their titles.
Tuesday, an early taste of fall: Starbucks launches its annual Pumpkin Spice Latte.
Wednesday sees the start of the Venice International Film Festival, with the premiere of a biopic about astronaut Neil Armstrong.
On Thursday, Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett turns 88. Buffett is the third richest man in America.
Friday, mourners gather in Detroit at a funeral for Aretha Franklin. The "Queen of Soul" died August 16 at age 76.
And Saturday kicks off Jay-Z's Made in America music festival in Philadelphia. Performers include Nicki Minaj, Janelle Monae, and Kendrick Lamar.
