Calendar: Week of August 27

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:

       
On Monday, the U.S. Open Tennis Tournament begins in Flushing Meadows, New York. American Sloane Stephens and Spaniard Rafael Nadal defend their titles.

       
Tuesday, an early taste of fall: Starbucks launches its annual Pumpkin Spice Latte.

       
Wednesday sees the start of the Venice International Film Festival, with the premiere of a biopic about astronaut Neil Armstrong.

Watch a trailer for "First Man":

On Thursday, Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett turns 88. Buffett is the third richest man in America.

       
Friday, mourners gather in Detroit at a funeral for Aretha Franklin. The "Queen of Soul" died August 16 at age 76.

         
And Saturday kicks off Jay-Z's Made in America music festival in Philadelphia. Performers include Nicki Minaj, Janelle Monae, and Kendrick Lamar.

