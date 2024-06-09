Caitlin Clark speaks out after Paris Olympics roster snub: "Just gives you something to work for

Caitlin Clark is not going to Paris next month, and she said there is "no disappointment" after she was left off the U.S. Olympic roster.

The Indian Fever rookie confirmed on Sunday that she wasn't selected to represent Team USA at this year's summer Olympics.

"I think it just gives you something to work for," Clark told reporters after practice. "It's a dream. Hopefully one day I can be there. I think it's just a little more motivation. You remember that. Hopefully, when four years comes back, I can be there."

Clark, who brought millions of new basketball fans to the WNBA after a record-breaking collegiate career, was not included on the U.S. roster that The Associated Press reported on Saturday. No official announcement has been made.

The AP, which received the full roster from a person familiar with the decision, reported the U.S. is expected to field a star-packed team as it seeks another gold medal.

The U.S. women have won every gold medal in women's basketball since the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

Team USA is expected to take five-time gold medalist Diana Taurasi for a sixth Olympics. She will be joined by Phoenix Mercury teammate Brittney Griner, who will mark the first time playing internationally since she was detained in a Russian prison for 10 months in 2022. Griner said she would only play abroad for the Olympics.

"I'm excited for the girls that are on the team," Clark said. "I know it's the most competitive team in the world, and I know it could have gone either way of me being on the team or me not being on the team. I'm excited for them. Going to be rooting them on to win gold. I was a kid that grew up watching the Olympics. It'll be fun to watch them."

Also on the roster will be Olympic veterans Breanna Stewart, A'ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier, Jewell Loyd and Chelsea Gray, The AP reported. Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young, who helped the U.S. win the inaugural 3x3 gold medal at the Tokyo Games in 2021, will also be on the team.

Caitlin Clark talks to the media before the game against the Washington Mystics at Capital One Arena on June 07, 2024, in Washington, D.C. G Fiume/Getty Images

A number of first-time Olympians will be on the team with Alyssa Thomas, Sabrina Ionescu and Kahleah Copper. All three played on the American team which won the World Cup in Australia in 2022.

Clark said she received a phone call letting her know she wasn't chosen for this year's team.

"They called me and let me know before everything came out, which was really respectful of them, and I appreciate that," Clark said. "They did the same for every girl that made the team or every girl that didn't make the team. There's a lot of players in the Olympic pool. It wasn't like I was the only one they had to call. They had to make quite a few calls."

The U.S. has specific selection procedures in determining who is on the national team that include availability, position played and versatility.

Based on her inclusion in the U.S. national team pool, Clark could be chosen as an alternate if one of the 12 players is injured and can't play. Anyone in the pool is eligible to be an alternate.