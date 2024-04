Caitlin Clark's salary highlights pay disparity between NBA and WNBA Caitlin Clark, the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA draft this week, had endorsement deals in college worth more than $3 million. However, her base salary as a rookie in the WNBA is capped at just over $76,000, which pales in comparison to her counterparts in the NBA. Jericka Duncan reports.