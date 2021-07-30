Live

Caeleb Dressel sets another Olympic record in 100 meter Butterfly semi-final

By Tre'Vaughn Howard

/ CBS News

Tokyo — Caeleb Dressel set another Olympic record at the Tokyo Games in the 100 meter Butterfly semi-final. Dressel had already set an Olympic record in winning the gold medal in the 100 meter freestyle, beating Australia's Kyle Chalmers by just .06 of a second.

That was Dressel's second gold in Tokyo. His first came in the 4x100-meter freestyle.

Dressel wasn't the only swimmer to break an Olympic mark this week. South Africa's Tatjana Schoenmaker set a world record while winning the 200 meter breaststroke, edging out Lilly King of the U.S. in the last few seconds.

After the record-breaking win, Schoenmaker broke out in tears and was embraced by fellow swimmers.

