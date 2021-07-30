Caeleb Dressel sets another Olympic record in 100 meter Butterfly semi-final

Tokyo — Caeleb Dressel set another Olympic record at the Tokyo Games in the 100 meter Butterfly semi-final. Dressel had already set an Olympic record in winning the gold medal in the 100 meter freestyle, beating Australia's Kyle Chalmers by just .06 of a second.

That was Dressel's second gold in Tokyo. His first came in the 4x100-meter freestyle.

Dressel wasn't the only swimmer to break an Olympic mark this week. South Africa's Tatjana Schoenmaker set a world record while winning the 200 meter breaststroke, edging out Lilly King of the U.S. in the last few seconds.

What a wonderful moment! Tatjana Schoenmaker wins gold for South Africa and breaks the world record while Lilly King and Annie Lazor pick up silver and bronze. The embrace afterwards is just awesome. pic.twitter.com/eJLSWfp8hZ — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) July 30, 2021

After the record-breaking win, Schoenmaker broke out in tears and was embraced by fellow swimmers.