Jeep pulls Bruce Springsteen Super Bowl ad after learning of his drunk driving arrest

Bruce Springsteen is facing a drunken driving charge in New Jersey. Springsteen was arrested November 14 in a part of the Gateway National Recreation Area on the New Jersey coast, a spokesperson for the National Park Service confirmed Wednesday.

The park is on a narrow, beach-ringed peninsula, with views across a bay to New York City. It is about 15 miles north of Asbury Park, where Springsteen got his start as a musician and bandleader and which was later made famous with his debut album, "Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J." Springsteen lives in Colts Neck, about 12 miles from the site of the arrest.

Springsteen received citations for driving while under the influence, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area. The spokesperson said Springsteen was cooperative.

A message was left seeking comment with Springsteen's publicist.

The news of the arrest came on the heels of two high-profile appearances by Springsteen. On January 20, Springsteen performed as part of President Biden's inauguration, singing "Land of Hope and Dreams" in front of the Lincoln Memorial. During Sunday's Super Bowl, he appeared in a Jeep ad filmed in Kansas urging people to find common ground.

Jeep released a statement saying it "would be inappropriate for us to comment on the details of a matter we have only read about and we cannot substantiate." But the company said "it's also right that we pause our Big Game commercial until the actual facts can be established."

A search on Jeep's YouTube channel for its Super Bowl advertisement yielded no results, indicating that it had been taken down. However, it is still posted on Springsteen's Instagram account.

The arrest was first reported by TMZ.com.