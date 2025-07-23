Brown bear mauls woman on popular Alaska trail, and searchers are looking for it

Anchorage, Alaska — A brown bear attacked a woman Tuesday afternoon as she hiked on a popular trail in Alaska's Chugach Mountains and officials are still looking for it, state police said.

Alaska State Troopers used a helicopter to evacuate the woman off the Basher Trail to a hospital, Anchorage Police spokesperson Christopher Barraza said. Her injuries aren't considered life-threatening, he said.

The woman, who hasn't been identified, called 911 and told the dispatcher she'd been mauled by a bear about 2 miles into the trail, Barraza said. She told officials she couldn't walk.

A bird flies near the Chugach Mountains in Anchorage, Alaska, on June 3, 2025. Jenny Kane / AP

For about an hour, the woman talked with officials over the phone, telling them the area she was in as they used drones to try to find her, Barraza said.

"After the bear had mauled her, she said it ran off and she was unable to see which direction it went," Barraza said.

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game blocked off the area and was searching for the bear, he said.

"We're advising everybody to make sure they go prepared when they go to do hikes and trails," Barraza said. "Make sure you know what to do when you see a bear, carry your bear spray, stuff like that."

The Anchorage Fire Department wrote in a post on Facebook that hikers should temporarily avoid the trails around the Stuckagain Heights area.