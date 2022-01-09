Live

Dozens injured in five-alarm fire in New York City, FDNY says

By Caroline Linton

/ CBS News

More than 200 New York City firefighters responded to a five-alarm fire in a residential building in the Bronx on Sunday, the FDNY said. Daniel Nigro, the city's fire commissioner, said Sunday afternoon that 32 people had been transported to area hospitals with life-threatening injuries, predominantly from smoke. There were no initial reports of fatalities.

The FDNY said that 54 people in total were injured, with the rest treated on scene.

The department said dispatchers received a call of a fire shortly before 11 a.m. on the third floor of a 19-floor high rise, and they also received calls of fire from residents on the upper floors. 

New York City Mayor Eric Adams tweeted that he was on the scene of the fire. 

