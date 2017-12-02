British police officer praised for saving van dangling off bridge

LONDON -- A British police officer has been praised for grabbing hold of a van as it dangled on an icy bridge over a highway with the driver trapped inside.

The West Yorkshire Police force said Constable Martin Willis arrived Friday at the scene of an accident that had left the large van teetering on the edge of the bridge.

Willis says he could see the van sway every time another vehicle passed. He grabbed the rear axle and held it until a fire department crew arrived. Willis said Saturday he told the driver not to panic and "whatever you do, don't move."

1st on the scene of this collision on the #A1M this morning and faced with a vehicle balancing over the edge of a bridge with the driver trapped! After holding on to the vehicle to stop it swaying in the wind I can't begin to desribe my relief when @WYFRS arrived on scene! pic.twitter.com/E8ilktlOl7 — Motorway Martin (@WYP_PCWILLIS) December 1, 2017

The fire service said the driver is recovering in a hospital.

The constable posted pictures of the rescue on Twitter, where he goes by Motorway Martin.

"A very sincere thank you to everyone for all your kind tweets. I was only doing my job, but feel very honoured to [receive] so much praise," Martin tweeted Saturday.