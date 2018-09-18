We just got our first glimpse of Brie Larson as Captain Marvel

Both Marvel and DC Comics – the giants of the cinematic superhero world – have had massive successes in recent years with blockbusters that shatter the mold of what a traditional superhero looks like.

In 2017, Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot's "Wonder Woman" took the world by storm, inspiring young girls and adult women across the globe with a gripping portrayal of a powerful superhero who, at long last, looked like them. Then, in January 2018, came Marvel's groundbreaking smash hit, "Black Panther," which drew massive crowds to the movies and inspired a generation of African-Americans youth with Chadwick Boseman's formidable yet compassionate T'Challa.

Now, circa March 2019, another awesome female superhero is set to fly into theaters – Brie Larson as "Captain Marvel" – and this morning, we got our first glimpse of the trailer.

In the opening moments, we see her falling to Earth, which is a nod to the character's backstory that is sure to send an excited chill up comic lovers' spines. You see, Larson's character, Carol Danvers, is a former fighter pilot for the U.S. Air Force. And comic book legend has it that one day, while on a rocket in space fighting alongside the Kree military in an intergalactic battle between two alien worlds (both of which have been teased in the "Avengers" films), there is an explosion and her DNA fuses with that of a Kree, named Mar-Vell, played by Jude Law.

As a result of the accident and its consequent DNA fusing, Danvers returns to Earth with superhero strength, the power of flight and the ability to project energy, which explains the exciting clips of Larson in the trailer shooting light from her eyes.

"Captain Marvel" is set in the mid-1990s and today's trailer wastes no time in establishing this point of nostalgia. No sooner does Larson's character fall out of the sky than she crash-lands in a Blockbuster Video store.

"War is a universal language," a voice says in the background as Larson swaggers through a subway station with a confused and alarmed look on her face. "And I know a renegade soldier when I see one."

Young women across the world will likely also recognize a female icon when they see one.

