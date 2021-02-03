Watch Live: Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick lies in honor at U.S. Capitol

Washington — U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who was fatally injured during the January 6 pro-Trump violent riots, is lying in honor in the Capitol Rotunda.

While the Capitol building is closed to members of the public because of the coronavirus pandemic, members of the Capitol Police and lawmakers can pay their respects to Sicknick on Wednesday morning. A congressional tribute will be held at 10:30 a.m. and feature remarks from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

How to watch the congressional tribute for Officer Brian Sicknick

What: A congressional tribute is being held for slain Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick

Wednesday, February 3, 2021 Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

10:30 a.m. ET Location: The Capitol Rotunda

The Capitol Rotunda Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Sicknick's remains will then depart the Capitol for Arlington National Cemetery for an internment.

After serving in the New Jersey Air National Guard, Sicknick joined the Capitol Police in 2008. He suffered a head injury while engaging with rioters during the pro-Trump assault on the Capitol last month, and Capitol Police said he collapsed after returning to his division office. Sicknick died at a local hospital on January 7. He was 42.

Sicknick's remains arrived at the Capitol building on Tuesday night, with scores of his fellow Capitol Police officers gathering as they were escorted up the Capitol steps and into the Rotunda. President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden paid their respects to the slain officer Tuesday night.

A man pays respect to U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian D. Sicknick as he lies in honor in the U.S. Capitol on February 2, 2021 in Washington, D.C. Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images

Sicknick is the fifth private citizen to lie in honor in the Capitol Rotunda, following fellow Capitol Police officer Jacob Chestnut and Capitol Police detective John Gibson, who were shot and killed at the Capitol in 1998, civil rights leader Rosa Parks in 2005 and the Reverend Billy Graham in 2018.