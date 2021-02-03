Biden pays respects to slain Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden visited the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday to pay their respects to Brian Sicknick, a U.S. Capitol Police officer who was fatally injured during the January 6 insurrection.

Mr. Biden and the first lady briefly walked up to Sicknick's remains and placed their right hands over their hearts. Neither made remarks while in the Rotunda.

Sicknick's remains arrived at the Capitol on Tuesday night via motorcade to lie in honor. His remains were escorted up the Capitol's center steps and into the Rotunda.

His former Capitol Police colleagues attended a viewing beginning at 10 p.m. One by one, they approached Sicknick's remains and saluted. On Wednesday, members of Congress will honor the officer before he is buried at Arlington National Cemetery. The ceremonies are closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The U.S. Congress is united in grief, gratitude and solemn appreciation for the service and sacrifice of Officer Brian Sicknick," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement Friday. "The heroism of Officer Sicknick and the Capitol Police force during the violent insurrection against our Capitol helped save lives, defend the temple of our democracy and ensure that the Congress was not diverted from our duty to the Constitution. His sacrifice reminds us every day of our obligation to our country and to the people we serve."

Sicknick's family thanked those who sent their condolences in a statement Saturday. "Knowing our personal tragedy and loss is shared by our nation brings hope for healing," the family said.

The slain officer joined the Capitol Police in 2008 after serving in the New Jersey Air National Guard. Sicknick, 42, suffered a head injury when pro-Trump supporters attacked the Capitol, seeking to overturn the results of the presidential election. He collapsed after returning to his division office and died at the hospital on January 7, authorities said.

Sicknick is only the fifth private citizen to lie in honor in the Capitol Rotunda. Others included Capitol Police officer Jacob Chestnut and detective John Gibson, who were shot and killed at the Capitol in 1998; civil rights icon Rosa Parks in 2005; and the Reverend Billy Graham in 2018.

As of Tuesday, federal prosecutors have charged at least 181 people for their alleged roles in the insurrection. Former President Trump was impeached for incitement of insurrection just days before he left office. He is the first U.S. president to be impeached twice.