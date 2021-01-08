Live Updates: Fallout from the U.S. Capitol riots

Live Updates: Fallout from the U.S. Capitol riotsget the free app
Lawmakers are considering ways to remove President Trump from office after a violent mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol Wednesday.
The House could take up articles of impeachment against the president as early as next week, if Trump's Cabinet and Vice President Mike Pence don't act to remove him from office, according to Democratic leaders. House Democrats are holding a call Friday afternoon to discuss impeachment.
In a video released Thursday evening, after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and at least one Republican called on Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Mr. Trump, the president acknowledged a new administration would take over on January 20.
"My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power," the president said in a video, which he tweeted. "This moment calls for healing and reconciliation."
Mr. Trump has been allowed back on Twitter after he was temporarily banned. But Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said he is barring Mr. Trump from using Facebook or Instagram through the rest of his presidency.
"The shocking events of the last 24 hours clearly demonstrate that President Donald Trump intends to use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power to his elected successor, Joe Biden," Zuckerberg said Thursday.
Meanwhile, two members of Mr. Trump's Cabinet resigned with days to go before the end of his term, citing the siege on the Capitol, and several other White House officials are leaving their jobs.
Capitol flags to be lowered for officer killed in Capitol riots
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered flags at the U.S. Capitol to be lowered to half-staff for Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died of injuries sustained during the assault on the Capitol Wednesday.
She condemned the violence and called it "a profound tragedy and stain on our nation's history."
"The sacrifice of Officer Sicknick reminds us of our obligation to those we serve: to protect our country from all threats foreign and domestic," she said in a statement.
Capitol Police said Sicknick "was injured while physically engaging with protesters…He returned to his division office and collapsed." He was hospitalized and died Thursday night. His death is being investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch, Capitol Police, and federal partners.
Sasse says he would consider impeachment articles brought by House
Republican Senator Ben Sasse said Friday he would "definitely consider" any impeachment articles brought by the House against President Trump.
"The House, if they come together and have a process, I will definitely consider whatever articles they might move," Sasse said in an interview with "CBS This Morning" on Friday.
Sasse has been a frequent critic of the president, but many congressional Republicans seem more willing to consider removing the president after Wednesday's invasion of the Capitol by pro-Trump rioters.
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos resigns
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos resigned Thursday night in the wake of the assault on the U.S. Capitol. She said in her resignation letter to President Trump that there is "no mistaking the impact your rhetoric had on the situation, and it is the inflection point for me."
DeVos insisted in her letter that "history will show we were correct in our repeated urging of and support for schools reopening this year and getting all of America's students back to learning." But, she said, "impressionable children" were watching the riots at the Capitol and "we each have a moral obligation to exercise good judgement and model the behavior we hope they would emulate."
Her resignation came hours after Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, the wife of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, announced her resignation, effective Monday. Chao and DeVos are both members of Mr. Trump's Cabinet, and President-elect Joe Biden has already announced his choices to replace them.