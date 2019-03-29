For British PM's Brexit plan, vote today could be the 3rd strike

London -- Friday was meant to be the day Britain formally ceased to be a member of the European Union. But three years after the public referendum calling for the divorce, the two sides appeared no closer to agreeing an amicable separation.

Prime Minister Theresa May was to put the most elemental half of the hard-won draft "Brexit" deal she negotiated with the EU -- the part laying out how the U.K. will withdrawal -- up for a third vote in the British Parliament on Friday.

If lawmakers again reject her proposal, as appeared likely hours before the vote, the U.K. would either be left to "crash out" of the European Union on April 12 with no deal in place -- risking a dramatic impact on the British economy -- or be forced to seek a much longer delay to the process.

If she does manage to win support for her deal on the third attempt, the U.K. will have until May 22 to try and work out the political arrangements of a future relationship with its 27 nearest neighbors -- all the detail that was stripped out for Friday's vote.

May's government left all that "political agreement" aspect of her draft deal out of the vote because she has been forbidden by the legislature from bringing the exact same deal back for a third vote.

Brexit, a comedy of errors

But it isn't just that she needed to present an altered plan for a vote; she also knew well that the devil was in the details she decided to temporarily cast aside.

There are still huge differences of opinion in London over key aspects of the political and logistical arrangements in the draft divorce plan, most notably how to keep goods and people flowing smoothly across the border between Northern Ireland (part of Britain) and Ireland (an independent nation and EU member). The small frontier is the only land border between the U.K. and the EU, and it has essentially been an invisible line for decades, since peace was restored after years of sectarian violence on the island; "The Troubles."

May had hoped that severing the link between the two parts of the deal would blunt opposition in Parliament. On Wednesday she even offered to resign the premiership if lawmakers backed her deal, but there was little sign the concessions had worked. Both the opposition leader in Parliament and a key Northern Irish party have said they will vote against the deal.

If the Prime Minister loses tonight she could ask the EU for another, longer extension to defer Britain's exit from the EU. If that happens then May's future as the leader of the country will be at stake. It could lead to a new general election, which wouldn't bring any near-term certainty to the Brexit fiasco.

What the EU says

The European Union has said a "yes" vote on May's plan on Friday would be enough to assure an orderly exit of Britain from the bloc.

European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas said Friday that "the withdrawal agreement negotiated between both parties is indeed both necessary and sufficient to ensure the orderly withdrawal of the U.K."

Poland's prime minister, meanwhile, said the European Union was open to further extending Britain's departure from the bloc if British lawmakers do reject the withdrawal deal for the third time.

Premier Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters on Friday, after talks with EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, that if May's bid in the House of Commons fails, the EU was "open to extending the departure process" on a motion from London, by "six or nine or 12 months, these options are available."

But many Brexit backers in Britain, including in May's own Conservative Party, would be loathe to see the process dragged out much longer, fearing it could lead to death-by-delay of the mandate given by the public in the 2016 referendum.

Pro-Brexit protesters take part in the March to Leave demonstration, in London, March 29, 2019. REUTERS

Retired charity worker Mandy Childs, one of a band of hard-core Brexit supporters who walked across England to London under the slogan "Leave Means Leave," said she felt "heartbroken."

"We were told over a 100 times by a British prime minister that we would be leaving on the 29th of March, 2019," she said.

"To do that, promise the British people that and then say 'Actually, no, we need to just put it back' - absolute betrayal. And how dare she?"

Opinion polls have shown that since the referendum, as the complexities of the divorce have become apparent and the "Vote Leave" campaign has come under mounting criticism for its tactics during the run-up to the public vote, the tide has likely turned, and a thin majority now appears to be against leaving the EU at all.

Indeed hundreds of people did join the "March to Leave" rally that trooped through central London on Friday, but the numbers were dwarfed by a huge demonstration in the British capital over the weekend, demanding a second public vote, with many rejecting any Brexit at all.