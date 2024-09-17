Virginia man indicted in killing of wife and another man nearly a year after au pair was charged in case

A Virginia man was indicted in the killing of his wife and another man at the married couple's Fairfax County home, authorities said Monday, nearly a year after the family's au pair was charged in the case.

A grand jury indicted Brendan Banfield on the charge of aggravated murder in the February 2023 killings of Christine Banfield and Joseph Ryan, according to a bench warrant filed in Fairfax Circuit Court. Banfield was also charged with one count of felony firearm use.

Police Chief Kevin Davis said at a news conference that Banfield was arrested while driving in Fairfax County, and that authorities were searching his home on Monday. An attorney for Banfield did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Banfield's arrest comes nearly a year after Juliana Peres Magalhães, an au pair caring for the Banfields' daughter, was charged with second-degree murder in Ryan's killing, but not Christine Banfield's, CBS affiliate WUSA-TV reported. Magalhães is scheduled for trial in that case in November.

"The fact that we've indicted Brendan today and made that arrest does not mean that her case is being thrown out," Fairfax County Commonwealth Attorney Steve Descano said. "We intend to go forward with that case as scheduled."

WUSA-TV posted video of a handcuffed Banfield being led into a police vehicle outside the Fairfax County Public Safety Headquarters.

On the day of the killings, authorities have said Magalhães called 911 at least two times within minutes, but ended the calls before speaking with first responders. More than 10 minutes later, authorities have said in court, Magalhães called 911 a final time and reported the emergency. Brendan Banfield then spoke into the phone and said he had shot a man because that man stabbed his wife.

Authorities soon arrived at the Banfields' home in Herndon, Virginia, and found that Ryan had been fatally shot and Christine Banfield suffered from stab wounds. She was taken to the hospital, where she died.

According to affidavits, Magalhães told authorities she and Brendan Banfield left the house early that morning, leaving Christine Banfield home alone. Magalhães said she and Brendan Banfield returned later that morning.

When Magalhães and Brendan Banfield went inside, the two found Ryan holding a knife to Christine Banfield's throat, Magalhães said. She alleged Ryan stabbed Christine Banfield and that Brendan Banfield then shot Ryan. Magalhães also told authorities that she shot Ryan once with a second firearm.

Earlier this year, Senior Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Eric Clingan shared records that showed two months before the shooting, Magalhães and Brendan Banfield visited a fun range in Ashburn, Virginia, WUSA-TV reported. A few weeks later, Clingan said Brendan Banfield also purchased a gun which would eventually be used to shoot Ryan.

Authorities have said the killings were part of a larger scheme between Magalhães and Brendan Banfield, whom officials allege began a romantic relationship in the months leading up to the killings. At court hearings for Magalhães, prosecutors questioned her telling of events, arguing that Ryan was not known to be violent. Prosecutors also have said Magalhães and Brendan Banfield continued their romantic relationship after the double homicide.

Ryan's mother, Deirdre, told WUSA-TV Monday that she was grateful that the charges were filed.

Prosecutor Descano said Banfield would be arraigned later this week. He was being held without bail at the Fairfax County jail.

Banfield is facing four counts of aggravated murder and one count of using a firearm during the commission of a felony, even though only two people were killed that day in 2023, WUSA-TV reported.

"The reason we did that is, it's very lawyerly and technically, but essentially it boils down to in the aggravated murder statute there are a number of different options to prove that. When we took a look at what we intend to present at trial, we believe our presentation of evidence can possibly hit both of those different subsection elements," Descano said.

"We wanted to cover all our bases and make sure the jury had every option that they could want when looking at the evidence," Descano added.