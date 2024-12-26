What is Boxing Day? All about the celebration's origin and traditions

Boxing Day, the traditionally British holiday recognized the day after Christmas, offers an extension of the festivities. People in countries like Canada, the U.K. and South Africa spend an extra day with friends, shopping or watching sports.

Andrew McLean and his wife moved to the U.S. from Manchester almost 25 years ago. They brought the holiday celebration across the pond with them and host a Boxing Day party every year.

"We've enjoyed America. We love being here," he said. "But there are lots of things about Britain that we miss. Boxing Day is probably in that top 10."

What is Boxing Day?

Boxing Day is celebrated on Dec. 26 by the United Kingdom, its commonwealth countries and some former colonies.

Stores run shopping deals, similar to Black Friday, and fans cheer on sporting events such as soccer, cricket, rugby, horse racing and hunting.

McLean said that hosting a Boxing Day party is also a great way to finish off some of the Christmas food. Turkey is a traditional British Christmas meal and on Boxing Day, many enjoy a turkey curry. Another classic Boxing Day dish is bubble and squeak, or fried leftover potato and greens like cabbage or Brussels sprouts.

The British dish bubble and squeak is a frequent Boxing Day favorite. Diana Miller

Why is it called Boxing Day and what are its origins?

There are two major theories for where the holiday began.

Some believe that Boxing Day began with churches collecting alms boxes of parishioners' donated money, according to Britannica. The church would give these boxes of donations to the poor the day after Christmas.

The name has stuck, but now, people typically donate to charity in the weeks leading up to the holidays.

Others believe that the day was observed because servants had to work at Christmas dinners and festivities, so they celebrated the holiday on Dec. 26. According to History.com, the lords and aristocrats would give their servants "Christmas boxes" filled with leftovers and small gifts after the parties, leading to the name "Boxing Day."

Employers still give service workers bonuses around the holidays, just as leftovers still are a part of celebrations today.

A third theory, according to TimeOut, is that British naval ships would seal a box of money at the start of a long voyage, and at the end, priests would open the boxes and donate the money to those in need.

McLean said other theories about the name include bare-knuckle boxing matches that occurred the day after Christmas, or that many people return their boxes of unwanted gifts that day.

Is Boxing Day an official holiday?

Yes, Boxing Day is a public or bank holiday recognized in the U.K. and other countries. It was made an official U.K. holiday in the 1800s. If Dec. 26 falls on a weekend, it is recognized on the following Monday. In 2024, it falls on a Thursday and in 2025, it will fall on a Friday.

Where is it celebrated?

Countries that are a part of the British Commonwealth like Australia, Canada and New Zealand celebrate but some former colonies like South Africa and Hong Kong also recognize the holiday.

However, people can celebrate anywhere, as demonstrated by the McLeans' party. Even though some of their American friends work on the 26th, people gather at their house in the evening for a spirited pub quiz, yummy leftovers and mulled wine.

Is Boxing Day the same as St. Stephen's Day?

Not necessarily, because St. Stephen's Day is a religious holiday, but the two are linked and are recognized on the same day. Christians observe St. Stephen's Day in celebration of the first Christian martyr who was known for helping the poor and for his charitable work. St. Stephen's Day is more widely recognized in Ireland and other European countries.

Why don't Americans recognize Boxing Day?

The U.S. is one of the few English-speaking countries that does not recognize Boxing Day. Americans don't celebrate mainly because the country is not part of the British Commonwealth and the holiday did not become officially recognized until 1871, almost a century after the U.S. gained independence.

What sporting events are happening on Boxing Day this year?

Unlike in the U.S., where Americans can expect an NBA game on Christmas, Boxing Day is where U.K. competition goes down.

Eight Premiere League soccer games are set to compete on Dec. 26. In GMT, the games are:

Manchester City vs Everton at 12:30

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace at 15:00

Chelsea vs Fulham at 15:00

Newcastle vs Aston Villa at 15:00

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham at 15:00

Southampton vs West Ham at 15:00

Wolves vs Manchester United at 17:30

Liverpool vs Leicester at 20:00

The BKT United Rugby Championship between the Dragons and Cardiff Rugby will face off at 17:15 GMT. Two other rugby matches will compete as well. Meanwhile, five cricket matches are set to compete.

11 horse races are also lined up for Boxing Day.

Table Filled With Boxing Day Buffet Lunch, Christmas Tree and Log Fire Getty Images/iStockphoto

McLean emphasized the joy of sharing British culture with American friends.

"It's just, it's a great thing to be able to bring people together, not just on the days that everyone celebrates."