Boxer Canelo Álvarez reflects on when he'll retire: "I have other things to accomplish outside of boxing"

Boxer Saúl "Canelo" Álvarez, the first undisputed super middleweight champion, is one of the biggest stars the sport has ever produced.

He won his first world title at just 20 years old. Now 36, the Mexico native told "CBS Mornings" in an exclusive interview how he'll know it's time to walk away from the sport.

"When I'm there in the gym and I take a lot of punches and then my body doesn't respond in the same way, then I know. I'm not going to go and fight with that kind of training," he said. "Because in the training, you can see everything in the training camp."

The boxing icon, who has more than 60 wins and world titles across four weight divisions, said while he feels "good," he added there's "not much left" for him to do.

"I have other things to accomplish outside of boxing," Álvarez said.

You can watch more of Canelo Álvarez's interview on Friday on "CBS Mornings."