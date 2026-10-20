With early race for 2028 fast approaching, 3 more Democrats slated to join summit to plot out future

Nine days after next month's midterm elections, three prominent Democrats who are widely believed to have presidential ambitions will join other potential 2028 party contenders in Denver to discuss the future of the party.

Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, as well as Rep. Ro Khanna of California, are among the latest additions who plan to join the "What's Next" summit, according to an updated list of attendees first shared with CBS News.

All three lawmakers identify as progressives, and all three have drawn national attention over their political ambitions in recent years. Booker ran for president in 2020 but dropped out before the first primary contests. Khanna has described himself as a "long-shot presidential candidate," and Van Hollen has acknowledged that he is "kicking the tires" on a possible 2028 run.

The three have also introduced tax plans that could be precursors to 2028 platforms.

The meeting will take place from Nov. 12 to 14, and is being hosted by Majority Democrats, a group formed last year by largely moderate elected officials and other high-profile Democrats who say they are "committed to reshaping and growing the Democratic Party."

Chaired by Rep. Jake Auchincloss of Massachusetts, the organization says it aims to take lessons from the 2026 races into the upcoming presidential election, in part by bringing together leading voices from across different factions within the party.

"Democrats have talked a big game about building a 'big tent' that can hold onto a majority. The sad reality is, we were all hat, no cattle when it came time to live up to those ideals," said Matt Corridoni, a spokesperson for Majority Democrats. "What's Next is an opportunity for Democrats from every wing of the party to have the open and often difficult conversations we need to win in 2028."

The three latest entrants join an initial lineup of other possible presidential candidates including former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Sens. Raphael Warnock of Georgia, Ruben Gallego of Arizona and Chris Murphy of Connecticut.

Govs. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia and Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey plan to attend, as well as other members of Congress and political strategists.

Democrats hope to win control of the House in November's midterm elections and carry the momentum into the 2028 presidential race.

Many feel the party has not settled on a political identity after losing the White House in 2024, and moderate and progressive Democrats disagree on the party's direction.That split has not helped the party win over voters: In a February CBS News poll, most voters described the Democratic Party as "weak."

Presidential contenders could begin launching their campaigns in the coming months, and some possible 2028 candidates have sought to raise their profile on the midterm trail, appearing alongside Democrats in key states. New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and former Vice President Kamala Harris have both visited Michigan this fall to campaign with Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed. California Gov. Gavin Newsom campaigned in New Hampshire last weekend with Rep. Chris Pappas, who is in a tight race for Senate.

Organizers chose to hold the inaugural What's Next summit in Denver as it is one of the cities under consideration to host the 2028 Democratic National Convention. Over 2,000 people are expected to attend, according to a person familiar with the planning.

"Winning in 2028 will require us coming together to take the best ideas from every corner of the Democratic Party and forging them into an agenda that can build a durable majority and deliver for the American people," said executive director of Majority Democrats Rohan Patel.